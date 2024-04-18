The Bradley Interactive Media Department Presents: FUSE!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter.

I’m a UX Design major, which means I am offered a lot of great opportunities here at Bradley University’s interactive media department. My favorite opportunity, by far, is the chance to participate in FUSE every year.

FUSE is the annual Interactive Media Student Showcase. It is a completely student-lead museum exhibition. We get to take over the Peoria Riverfront Museum for a day, and let me tell you, you see a lot of really amazing projects. This year, FUSE is April 19 to 20, but it is only open to the public on April 20. People are always wondering what to do in Peoria over the weekend. This is an amazing event where you can support your fellow students and get to witness some truly amazing events.

This is my third year at FUSE. But, it’s my first year on a Catapult team and not the production team. The production team is responsible for making the event happen, from designing the website to making the (super cool) T-shirts all students will be wearing.

This year, I am the art and UI/UX lead on a game called Ferryman Fishing. I’m incredibly proud of this game and watching it come together for the past semester and a half has been a truly rewarding experience. It’s a game that draws from Greek mythology. In the game, you’re a fisherman on the River Styx, trying to catch fish to feed to Cerberus, the three-headed dog of the Underworld. What’s really remarkable about the game is it uses a controller built, from scratch, from a real fishing rod. It is the first collaboration between interactive media and engineering students. I can promise, you’ve never experienced anything like this.

So, come to the Peoria Riverfront Museum on April 20, 2024. You’ll see my game, as well as 28 other unique exhibits! You’ll have an opportunity to play games, watch animations, experience unique designs and more! It’s a space to play, watch, and interact. And best of all, it’s totally free. I can’t wait to see you there!