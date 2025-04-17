New small artist review: Sitrus Sol

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter.

Each month I try to learn about a small artist and listen to their music, and I will admit sometimes they aren’t great yet but others I catch myself singing their songs and adding to my playlist. I love writing reviews on small artists, but I will only share my thoughts if I think the artist are ready to be recognized. This time Sitrus Sol is my focus.

I heard about this band from one of my professors at Bradley University who is the father of one of the members. My fear was hating the band and pretending I liked it since he is my professor but that wasn’t the case.

The band is a small Indie rock/dream pop band which are based in Champaign IL. Their inspiration is from bands like the Beatles, the Smiths, Fleetwood Mac, Beach House, Mac Demarco’s, Her’s and boy pablo,which you can hear pretty well in their songs especially “Always, For Now” and “Dreaming.”

With only four songs out you can hear the growth in the band from the first song “Always, For Now” to “Paralyzed.” My favorite song would be “Dreaming” with the upbeat music in the back with lyrics that are relatable in a sadder way making it a great listen. Lyrics that stuck with me are “It’s a funny thing knowing love don’t last, but don’t dream your life away, you’re still young boy you’ve got a chance.” I think everyone I know can relate to that like, don’t take life too fast and live in the moment because nothing lasts forever.

They took very basic feelings and turned them into lyrics with complexity and movement, with the instruments in the back and the voices of the singers the songs turned pretty magical. If you get the chance listen and if you’re in the Champaign area, check to see if they are near you.