Everyone in college knows how important Halloweekend is. It is, arguably, the best time of year. That is why I strive to make a point with my costumes. Here, I am going to dive into my five (yes, five) Halloween costumes for our good year of 2024.

Enema of the state nurse

While being a sexy nurse isn’t the most creative costume, I think my spin on it is what puts it on another level. My first costume will be Blink-182’s iconic Enema of the State nurse, you know, like the one on that album cover? Although I do not have blonde hair, I have everything else down to a tee. This has been a long time coming and I am so thrilled to put this costume together! I cannot wait for the number of corrections I’ll have to make when people mistake me as plain sexy nurse. I won’t be just any sexy nurse, but the Blink-182 one at that!

LAURA KINNEY (X-23)

No, I am not going as girl Wolverine or sexy Wolverine. If you don’t know who Laura Kinney is, you might have wanted to pay better attention in Deadpool & Wolverine. That dark haired girl named Laura? The one that had an entire heartfelt conversation with Logan? Oh, right, the little girl from Logan (2017) that’s all grown up now. Yes, that is my second costume. X-23 is not to be confused as female Wolverine. She is Logan’s daughter, and just as one hell of a character as her father is. I am particularly excited to put my claws together, as well as the Wolverine dogtag that comes with them. I am not excited for the “female Wolverine!” comments I will be hearing all night. Sadly, I do not think comics are read much anymore.

JOE COOL

Woah, sudden change here. We’re no longer in skimpy clothing. We’re…cool?! Due to my job (and my dignity) I will be dressing up as Joe Cool on Halloween for my job. Joe Cool is Snoopy’s alter ego, a dude that thinks he’s all high and mighty. I am very proud of myself for this costume, considering I made my own ‘Joe Cool’ sweatshirt as well as my own Snoopy ears to go with it.

Anxiety from inside out 2

Okay…number 4. You may be thinking “why does this girl have so many costumes?”. Well, remember my job? I guess Joe Cool just wasn’t enough for my Halloween fanatic self and I just had to come up with another costume. We are hosting our annual trunk or treat for the kids at my school, and I partnered with some of my co-workers to host a trunk. Our idea is the characters of Inside Out 2. I of course stepped up to be one of the more difficult characters to dress up as; Anxiety. But I love Maya Hawke, so I felt as though it was only necessary. I am so dedicated that I will be showing up to class dressed in my full costume.

Couples costume

And finally, number 5… of course I have to do a couple’s costume with my girlfriend! Although Halloween is only a week away, we have yet to decide on a set costume. To be fair, we are both procrastinators. Right now, our options are JD and Veronica from Heathers (problematic, but iconic), Mia and Vincent from Pulp Fiction (absolute classic and so simple), and finally (my personal favorite) Nathan and Haley from One Tree Hill. I wish I could give a straight answer as to who we’re being, but we are both incredibly indecisive. I wish Halloween was every day, so we could do all 3. Whatever my couples costume may be, I know it will be another great addition to this list. Maybe if I survive this Halloweekend, I’ll write another article following up with what we decided on…but until then, happy Halloween reader!