The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter.

Hello readers. It is the time to do something for your significant other. The time to show appreciation for each other. So this will be an article me and my significant other recommend you and yours do depending on what you both like to do.

Before we get into that, my significant other wanted to give a little advice.

“Be honest with each other and always talk about what’s going. Accept that it’s scary because it’s the unknown but let it be so scary till it’s exciting. Situations could take hours or days or weeks or months but you will both succeed as long as you remember to fight the problem and not each other. Handle it together and grow with one another. Take a second and look around together, take it all in, and enjoy the little moments to take a second to admire both the good and the bad, to love the things that annoy you most, even to appreciate one another. Remember to be each others half’s and that Rome wasn’t built in one day”

Now for adventurous couples. If you and your partner like to try different things, then you fit into the category that I would put my own relationship into. Me and my partner like to do anything and everything, safe or not. So these first five recommendations are for couple willing to take the risk.



Sky Diving/ Hot air balloon

These are the first things that people think of when they hear adventurous, so why not try them if you have the time and the finances. Doing something crazy is a great way to build a strong bond. You also can say you did something crazy that not everyone does.

Weekend Getaway

For adventurers, a weekend getaway is a great opportunity to explore a new place. Get a hotel or sleep in the car if you’re willing, choose a location and walk around. Go into a store that doesn’t sound like anything you’ve heard before, try new food, maybe make some friends along the way. An unorganized getaway gives you the opportunity to learn more about your partner and explore different places in the world together as one. You never know, you may even find the place you want to settle down in.

A Sport with the thrill of nature

This is exactly how it sounds. Go out into nature and play a sport. Recently my partner and I went to a park and saw a ton of people practicing frisbee golf. We then said that was something we are going to try but maybe on a beach because I like swimming or in a safe wooded area so then we can also make a competition out of finding the frisbees we threw. Another example could be kayaking while listening to all the different sounds and making a song out of it. With this date idea, there is no finish line. There are so many opportunities and ideas you could do with a sport and a good spot in nature. These kinds of dates allows you to be creative and competitive with one another while still growing your relationship.

Dinner with a twist

This one is a little like number three. An example maybe dressing up and going to a fancy restaurant but then going to an arcade. Do something with dinner that you wouldn’t normally do. So maybe you both decide to do a cooking competition but the main item in the dish is cow tongue. Maybe you both have a secret ingredient in the meal and your partner has to guess what it is. If that’s to adventurous for you, you could go to a cooking class together. If that’s still too out there, stay home and maybe you do the blind, deaf, and mute challenge where one of you can’t hear and the other can’t see or speak. I recommend recording this if you can because it will be a night to remember.

Store/ Landmark Scavenger hunt

The final idea my partner and I came up with was a landmark scavenger hunt. Go to an area where there is already a scavenger hunt made for the area or make your own to then come back to play. You can even ask your friends to make one for you to play. If not, take turns finding places and asking your partner what place it is. If you want to go even further, choose an item you know will be in the place and make your partner find that. Then take a picture to lock in the memories.

Now since we’ve been out and about, let’s switch to more in the house dates.

Movie Marathon

A movie marathon is an amazing date when you just want time with your significant other. There is an incredible feeling when you both are in your pajamas, wrapped underneath two blankets (because sharing is caring, but we don’t have to fight for warmth), cuddled up, in a fort that you both made together while eating popcorn, chocolate covered strawberries, and perfectly baked cookies. It is indescribable. You just bask in the time that you are together, and a movie being genuinely enjoyed is just the cherry on top. The alternative is falling asleep together on the movie, which is just as good.

Game NIght

This can be super expensive, or completely free. A game night can be finding as much loose change in your house or space, just dance on YouTube, painting and drinks, or the old fashion card and board games. This date idea can be as small or grand as you want it, but choosing games where you learn more about yourself and your partner would be killing two birds with one stone. This is also a great way to see if either of you are competitive while remembering it’s supposed to be a fun game. Don’t blame me if it ends in an argument because you didn’t let your girlfriend win. I am just writing an idea down.

Spa Day

An at home spa day is the best way to relax while also spending quality time with your spouse. You can do this in so many ways. One way is to make the mask that you are going to use from scratch. That will be the first part of the date, then making up a room to have the feel you want it to. So maybe candles, rose petals all over the floor, a speaker with calming music, and dim the lights. Then apply the mask you made to one another’s face. Finally go into your made up room and relax together. Anything that happens after, not my fault. We are all grown. If you missed your phone call to your best friend’s mom, I apologize for making sure you and your partner got the break you needed.

In House Scavenger Hunt

Although I have game day at number two, I think an in house scavenger hunt is just different. I have separated this one because I have done an in house scavenger hunt and the amount of fun I had was unmatched. One way you can do this is to have your significant other make your scavenger hunt while you make theirs. Then give your significant other their scavenger hunt and put on a timer. You and your partner will go and grab the items you think the clues led to. Whoever gets the most correct wins. This is something that you can do individually or together. Either way, you can make this something you do every week or once every month to just spend time and not money with your partner. It’s also a great way to give your significant other a gift.

Ice cream or dessert date

Finally an ice cream or dessert date. This is where you put down your phones, grab a dessert, ice cream, chocolate covered strawberries if you’re like me, and sit and talk to your partner. You can have music in the background, or have completely nothing, but this date is like a check in date. Check in on each other mentally, work wise, physically, health wise, relationship wise and etc. this is the date to be together and not be worried or stressed about anything else and let everything out, even emotions if needed.

I hope some of you try these date ideas and stay safe.