‘‘You’re the Snoopy to my Woodstock’’: What the Snoopy Fad Has to Say About Platonic Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure we’ve all noticed the number of Snoopy content on our for you page. What does this beagle’s unexpected love for his bird friend have to say about platonic relationships during the Valentine’s season?

“Just thinking about a friend makes you want to wag your tail.” Snoopy, “Peanuts”

It’s That Time of the Year (for…Snoopy?)

It’s that time of year when the boxes of chocolates and flower bouquets come out. A time to celebrate romance, love, and that ‘special someone.’ What if that special someone isn’t a romantic partner, though, but rather, a platonic one? A best friend? A safety net? That one person you just don’t know what you would do without them? Recent trends seem to suggest this is a rising topic, and a popular little black and white beagle may be the current biggest mascot of the importance of platonic love during this holiday season.

Who is this Doggone Dog, Anyway?

Snoopy is a central character from the “Peanuts” comic strip, originally created by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. A fluffy, black and white beagle with a big button nose, Snoopy became an instant sensation with readers of Schulz’s comic strip, along with his human owner, Charlie Brown. Schulz’s comic strips were then turned into an animated series with the help of animator and director Bill Melendez and animator and producer Lee Mendelson. Snoopy, accompanied by his yellow bird friend Woodstock, then lived on in tv and movie specials with the combined creative endeavors of Schulz, Melendez, and Mendelson.

“You’re the Snoopy to my Woodstock:” Friendship and Love Languages

A strange and unusual friendship, Snoopy and Woodstock demonstrate an unexpected yet lasting platonic love. Snoopy and Woodstock initially met when Woodstock built a nest on Snoopy’s stomach, a small bird struggling to fly. Snoopy is originally annoyed with Woodstock, but soon develops a “soft spot” for Woodstock.

Snoopy and Woodstock’s friendship, although initially rocky, is built on a love for adventure. Snoopy and Woodstock together pursue adventures, sharing the experience of exploring the unfamiliar with a familiar face (and close companion). In this comic strip, Snoopy and Woodstock are shown going on a camping trip, Snoopy taking inventory and Woodstock excitedly preparing to make Smores. Snoopy and Woodstock show a close bond, one built on the foundation of quality time spent together. Although Snoopy and Woodstock go on countless adventures over the years through both comics and tv depictions, the moments in which they share personal bonding moments together, such as this one, show Snoopy and Woodstock’s shared platonic love for one another, centered around adventure and quality time.

Snoopy and Woodstock also pursue a friendship based on loyalty. In this classic comic, Snoopy draws Woodstock a portrait, which he originally draws without a smile. Woodstock returns the portrait to Snoopy, and with a few chirps, Snoopy understands Woodstock’s request. Woodstock returns to his nest with a portrait now painted with a smile. Not only is Snoopy loyal in painting a portrait of Woodstock, but also Woodstock, as he finds comfort in asking his friend for a correction and pride in his friend’s work by displaying the portrait in his nest. Snoopy and Woodstock have a strong sense of loyalty to one another, engaging in acts of service which show their bond and their shared understanding that doing kind things for the ones you love is important.

What Can Be Taken Away from Snoopy and Woodstock’s Friendship?

The biggest takeaway is that platonic love is equally as important as romantic love. Spending time with friends, showing your love for those closest to you is key to maintaining these friendships. This seeming “increase” in Snoopy’s popularity recently is not as recent as we may think, as Snoopy has always been popular. One of those significant reasons being the close bond and unexpected love that Snoopy shares for his bird friend, Woodstock. Snoopy and Woodstock show to us the importance of friendships during this season of romance, and the beagle’s “model” friendship with Woodstock. So maybe the next time you see your best friend, you can say to them “You are the Snoopy to my Woodstock.” They’ll know just how much you love them!