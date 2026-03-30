Will They Replace Taylor Frankie-Paul?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of Thursday, March 19th, 2026, the new season of The Bachelorette has been canceled due to a video of Taylor Frankie-Paul throwing a chair at her ex-boyfriend. Many people have been blowing up social media, especially TikTok, in an uproar over the show’s popularity among viewers of entertainment shows. Since this season is not airing, people are wondering whether they will replace her and film a new season with a new girl.

As I scroll through TikTok, I see so many videos of people explaining what influencers should take that position. Let’s review the options people are giving and see which would be best. The options are as follows: Miranda Hope (Secret Lives of Mormon Wives), Alix Earl (influencer), Jana (Love Island), and Khloe Kardashian.

Miranda Hope is one of Taylor’s friends and co-stars on their reality TV show, Secret Lives of Morom Wives. She has been single for a couple of years now after separating from her husband, Chase. People are rumoring that she should be the next Bachelorette because not only does she have experience on a reality TV show, but she would also bring entertainment. She is known for not letting men get away without stating her opinion if they do her dirty work. She is also very level-headed on the show and tries her best to stay out of the drama.

Alix Earl, being the new Bachelorette, is also a common thought amongst the TikToks I watched. Everyone knows who she is, and she was recently the runner-up on Dancing With the Stars. She is very popular due to her videos, which cover parting, getting ready with me, and just casual life updates. In the past year, she has been separated from her boyfriend, who played for the NFL. Although she would be a good candidate, I’ve seen many videos of her working on her self-improvement while also finding her independence.

Jana is from the iconic Love Island season 6. She found love on the show, but last year split with her partner Kenny after reports of his manipulative and dishonest behaviour. I’ve also heard a rumor of him being racist towards her. Jana has a very caring personality and really wants the best for herself and her friends. Having her as the Bachelorette would be a very good option if ABC were to have another star serve in that role.

Lastly, we have Khloe Kardashian. I do not personally see her as the Bachelorette, but many people think she would be a great option. She has been on reality TV for years and would absolutely know what she is getting herself into. Her dating history isn’t the best, and she’s been hurt many times. For instance, when her ex-boyfriend cheated on her while she was pregnant with her child. Either way, I would think Khloe would stay away from the rose, but you never know.

For me, at least, if ABC were to replace the Taylor Frankie-Paul season of The Bachelorette with the women I have talked about today, the best choice would be Marianda Hope. She is not as well-known among men as Alix or Khloe are, but she also has a good audience.