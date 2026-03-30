What To Do Instead of Scrolling Between Classes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is no secret that scrolling on social media apps such as TikTok and Instagram never just lasts the intended five minutes. Instead, college students are spending hours on these devices, instead of doing more healthy and productive things. Here are a few ideas for what you can do in between classes that don’t involve a device.

Going on a walk is a great option that does not involve a device. Of course, this is only a possibility if the weather permits, but being outside and off a device is proven to lead to a happier, healthier mood. These benefits are great for college students who are stressed and need a break. Walking is a great way to pass the time, especially because you can do it for however long you have time for.

Reading is another option to get you off your phone. Just pick up a book that interests you and read. This is a great option to get you off your phone before doom-scrolling before you sleep. Replace that doom-scrolling time with reading and you will get better quality sleep and wake up the next morning ready and energized for the day.

Something else that students can schedule in between classes is workout classes or workouts. Gyms are free for students at most universities, allowing students access to the possibilities of many different kinds of workouts that you can then tailor to your interests. This is a great option if you have the time.

You can never be too old to pick up a new hobby. Drawing, painting, writing, baking are all ideas on how to pass your spare time. Of course, students need to spend time doing homework and studying for exams, but it is also important to make time in their day to do something fulfilling, and that is good for their mental well-being.