As a recent survivor of a situationship that lasted way too long then ended in a text, I have a lot of opinions when it comes to breakup songs and playlists. So, below you will find four specially curated playlists organized by genre. I give you pop-indie, r&b, throwback, and Taylor Swift with some of my highlights from each. Whether you are recently single or just want to hear some good music, I’m sure you’ll love what I have to offer. Special shoutout to my friends Lauren and Chloe and my mom who helped me on my hunt for songs, love you guys! P.S. Apple Music links are at the end, xoxo!

Breakup – Pop/Indie

From Harry Styles to Gracie Abrams, this one has a lot to offer. “Means Something” by Lizzy McAlpine really hits close to home for me, and the first time I heard it, I cried for like an hour. Then we have “Supercut” by Lorde which is in one of the most iconic breakup films ever, “Someone Great.” My last highlight from the pop-indie category is “Waiting Room” by Phoebe Brigders and, if you’ve heard the song, I don’t need to elaborate. A lot of the songs in this category came from TikTok and “Someone Great.”

Breakup – R&B

Frank Ocean and SZA make several appearances on this playlist. “Nice For What” by Drake is more of a middle finger to your ex type of song rather than a cry to ballad. I turned twenty earlier this month so “20 Something” by SZA was a perfect addition to this list. R&B is my most listened to genre and artists like Beyonce and Rihanna have a lot to offer for a girl with a broken heart.

Breakup – Throwback

One of my most vivid childhood memories is dancing in the kitchen to the whole “Funhouse” album by P!nk with my mom. And, it wouldn’t be a breakup playlist without some Fleetwood Mac. One song that stands out most though is “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette, it’s a good rage song. Fun fact, that song is actually about Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) from Full House. Kelly Clarkson is another iconic breakup artist so her song “Breakaway” is a must.

Breakup – Taylor’s Version

There are obviously so many options to choose for this category, but I narrowed it down to 22 songs. I am a pretty big Taylor fan, so out of all of the playlists, this is probably the most biased one. On that note, “the 1” is amazing and should just be on your playlist no matter what. “Last Kiss” is good for that feeling of the relationship not really being over, which is so sad and heartbreaking. The song “Sad Beautiful Tragic” really hits on a relationship that was not necessarily healthy but so good at the same time. I could go on and on about Taylor and all her wiles when it comes to breakup anthems, but I’ll stop there.

Whatever you may need these playlists for, I hope they are there for you in the way they were for me.

Happy listening!

Links:

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/breakup-songs-pop-indie/pl.u-leyl136CjodaK58

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/breakup-songs-r-b/pl.u-RRbV04Wu3GDql04

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/breakup-songs-throwback/pl.u-BNA6rkjF126kdG7

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/breakup-songs-taylor/pl.u-LdbqEpqIxza7B94

