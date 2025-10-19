The SATC Girls’ Fall Playlists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves started falling, I couldn’t help but wonder, if the Sex and the City girls had fall playlists, what would be on them? Girls everywhere are pulling out their boots, throwing on their favorite coats, and grabbing a dirty pumpkin chai (or three). Boots, coats, coffee, all fall essentials, however the perfectly curated fall playlist is non-negotiable. This season I’ve been leaning back into my seasonal comfort shows, Sex and the City is one of my favorites. As I revisit Carrie’s chaos, Miranda’s ambition, Charlotte’s optimism, and Samantha’s sass, I can’t help but imagine what each of their fall soundtracks would sound like.

Carrie Bradshaw

Carrie would need a playlist she could strut down 5th avenue to, but also chain smoke cigarettes to while racing a deadline writing her weekly column. Carrie’s fall playlist would dive into the bittersweet mix of love and heartbreak while effortlessly serving in Manolo Blahniks she bought instead of groceries. Think Madonna and Alanis Morissette for attitude, Sade for late night longing, and a touch of Frank Sinatra (a little Mr. Big influence never hurts too much right?). Slip into your favorite heels, queue up this playlist, and let your inner Carrie Bradshaw take the streets.

Charlotte York

Everything is romantic in Charlotte’s world. Her fall playlist would be made for strolling through Central Park, daydreaming about her perfect man, or sipping tea in her cozy apartment with the windows open to golden leaves. Charlotte’s mix would be elegant, hopeful, and just a touch naïve. Taylor Swift to keep her believing in happily ever afters, Ella Fitzgerald for timeless charm, and Doctor’s Orders by Carol Douglas for carefree dancing with her girls. Light a cinnamon scented candle, set the table for two, or at least scroll through Hinge with optimism, and get ready to fall in love again and again with this Charlotte York playlist.

Miranda Hobbs

Miranda’s playlist means strictly business. For Miranda, fall isn’t about slowing down, it’s about proving she can do it all in a stylish coat and boots. Her playlist would be made for brisk city walks with a coffee in hand, juggling career wins and personal chaos with unmatched determination. It’s sharp, clever, and a little fiery with artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill, HAIM, and Meredith Brooks. Whether she’s fighting for the partner position at the firm or calling out double standards, Miranda’s fall soundtrack is bold, self-assured, and unapologetically real just like her.

Samantha Jones

For Samantha, fall is just another excuse to turn up the drama and get comfortable in bed. Her playlist would be made for sipping cosmopolitans, late night cabs, and power walks through Manhattan in red lipstick oozing confidence. It’s bold, flirtatious, and a little wild with songs like Atomic by Blondie, All Night Long by The Mary Jane Girls, and most of all, Maneater by Daryl Hall & John Oates. Samantha’s mix is all about owning the room, breaking a few rules, and reminding everyone that she’s the main character. Pour yourself a Cosmo, throw on something fabulous, and let this playlist be your fall anthem for confidence and chaos.

As the weather cools down and the leaves change, there’s a playlist for every kind of woman and every kind of fall. Whether you’re channeling Carrie’s chaos, Miranda’s ambition, Charlotte’s optimism, Samantha’s sass, or a mix of them all, each playlist serves as a reminder that being a woman in any season means embracing every version of yourself. So, grab your headphones, your pumpkin chai, and maybe your favorite pair of boots or heels because fall, like Sex and the City, is best enjoyed with a little drama.