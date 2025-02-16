The Revolution Televised: What You Missed in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Boring.” “I didn’t get it.” “I can’t understand a word he’s saying.”

These were all common reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, and no doubt ignorant ones. Even I, on my first watch, found myself hesitant to comment on the show; I knew there was a message here, one that not everyone was going to pick up on. Maybe you noticed Kendrick’s “a minor” necklace and other disses at his archnemesis. But a deeper look into the recent Grammy winner’s performance shows not only the rocky grounds of America’s political sphere but just how admirable Lamar is as a public figure and activist for Black Americans.

With many viewers hooked on Lamar’s feud with rapper Aubrey “Drake” Graham, it’s no coincidence that the deeper meaning of his performance was tuned out by some viewers, especially viewers who misunderstand Lamar as an artist himself. It’s no secret that Lamar is passionate about Black activism, in fact, he’s spent years in the music industry as the face of it; from his hit song “Alright” to his 2016 Grammys performance, Lamar has set the bar for what it means to use one’s fame for justice.

“The Great American Game”

Hollywood Actor Samuel L Jackson, dressed as the political character “Uncle Sam,” introduced Lamar’s set, stating in his familiar bass: “…This is the great American game!”

And guess what? He wasn’t talking about football.

This opening line sets up the core message of Lamar’s performance: Americans, specifically Black Americans, have been playing America’s “game” for centuries now, forced into a whitewashed society that blatantly ignores the consequences of its actions. Throughout the show, we see multiple nods to this “game” including the stage, modeled after a PlayStation controller, and Jackson’s constant reminders to Lamar to “tighten up” if he wants to keep the audience entertained.

But Lamar doesn’t listen, and that’s what he wants us to understand. In a society that condemns and criminalizes black culture, it is important now more than ever to fight back against the detrimental stereotypes placed upon Black Americans. Hip hop, as a genre, has endured scrutiny by White Americans since its dawn. But how monumental it is to see an artist like Lamar confronting these stereotypical views of his culture on the largest stage in the world.

Calling his performance “the great American game” mocks America for its hateful politics and the blind eye turned time and time again. On a stage where he could have spent thirteen minutes putting on a show, Lamar proved his loyalty to Black advocacy, successfully turning a lesson about the political divide into a form of art. And what has he asked in return? Only that we open our eyes and do something about it.

More on Samuel L Jackson as Uncle Sam

“Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto,” interjects Jackson after Lamar’s first few minutes on stage. Throughout Lamar’s set, Jackson portrays Uncle Sam– America personified– reminding Lamar not to let things get “too black” in hopes of keeping the viewers comfortable.

But it was Jackson’s portrayal of the U.S. here that should have made the viewers uncomfortable. This constant reining in of Lamar’s culture, the uninvited opinions of a country built on the bones of cultures silenced, from the moment it began I knew this performance was bigger than that stadium. Jackson’s interjections shed light on the racist views/politics/and stereotypes that black culture faces. This became abundantly clear to me when the show “slowed down” for SZA’s cameo, playing songs like “Luther” and “All the Stars” which Jackson refers to as nice and calm, what America really wants from their black stars.

But Lamar bites back, stating, “40 Acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music” before diving headfirst into his Grammy-winning “Not Like Us”, the song that seemingly everyone was on the edge of their seats for. Because, sadly, Lamar’s feud with Drake will always be more exciting than what Lamar has to say about the political sphere; the people expect to be entertained, and though Lamar was willing to give them a show, it was not without making a statement first.

It is bigger than the music, bigger than the feud. “Not Like Us” isn’t solely about whatever beef Lamar has with Drake. It’s a representation of black excellence. Lamar knows this, and the fear of defamation damages won’t stop him from proving what hip hop can do for the Black community.

Also, many viewers found it empowering to see a black man portray Uncle Sam on the biggest stage in the world. “This halftime show uses uncle sam’s imagery to mock white america’s ideals of how black people should present themselves…beautiful” says X user @stormbxrnbaby. Not only that, but how exciting it’s been to see hip hop presented in such an authentic way for millions to see. With all eyes on him, Lamar made his performance time meaningful– a show that black and white viewers alike could agree took guts– and it was well worth it.

“Storytelling,” Lamar declared at a press conference with Apple Music before his performance. “I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on– that sense of, you know, make people listen but also see and think a little.” Kendrick Lamar to Nadeska and Ebro Darden at Apple Music Press Conference, 6 Feb 2025

Symbolism of the American Flag

During his performance of “HUMBLE”, Lamar stands in the center of a man-made American flag. His entirely black dance crew forms the flag, which there are two major interpretations of. The first is that Lamar’s dancers are insinuating that the United States was built on the backs of Black Americans, referring specifically to the enslavement of Black people throughout the late-18th to mid-19th century. Secondly, Lamar stands in the center of the flag formation, dividing it into two sides, which could be a nod to the divided political state of the country, especially after the recent presidential election.

Also, throughout the entirety of the performance, Lamar and his dance crew, along with special guests SZA, DJ Mustard, and Serena Williams, are seen sporting red, white, and blue, sending the message that the show is a representation of America itself.

“Y’all wanted a circus, he gave you art” mentions an Instagram user beneath a post dissing Lamar’s performance for being too “boring” or “unrelatable to most viewers”. But what ignorance must one have to assume that Lamar’s discourse on the political state of the country is unrelatable? Whether you voted for red or blue or anywhere in between, what’s happening in this country is happening to all of us. There’s a reason Lamar urges viewers to “turn the TV off” at the end of his show; he’s stressing how important it is that we pay attention to what matters.

President Trump Shoutout

“The revolution about to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy” sings Lamar from the hood of a car packed with his dance crew. From the beginning of his performance until the end, Lamar made it clear that he didn’t come to play this “game” anymore. Many have speculated that this specific quote was directed at previously re-elected President Donald Trump, who was in attendance at the game.

X users have taken to the social platform, calling Lamar a legend for calling the crowd’s attention to the elephant in the stadium. Others have called his actions “predictable”, as the left’s distaste for the recent re-elect has been loud since his inauguration less than a month ago.

On that note, many conservatives have reacted adversely to the performance, stating that the show was “dull or boring” or had no real meaning to it. Linda Oak, in her letter to the editor for MSN, states, “As for a theme or message, I could come up with nothing. Was it patriotism? The only clear thought I could name were the colors red, white, and blue”.

Others decided to take hits at Lamar’s sound itself. I recognize that Lamar’s sound isn’t as mainstream or nonconfrontational as previous performers like Rihanna or Maroon 5, so it is understandable that some may not enjoy the show as much as others. But to say that the show lacked any substance or talent? This kind of ignorance is better off being called denial.

Off Camera: The Gaza Protestor

Unless you were in the stadium during the show, it’s likely you didn’t see the unfurling of Palestinian and Sudanese flags on the edge of the stage by Zul-Qarnain Nantambu, a producer of the show itself. He was soon tackled and detained by security. When asked about his decision to wave the flag in an interview with Al Jazeera, Nantambu states that he, “felt like he didn’t have a choice” when he saw what role he’d be playing in the show. To him, the show was an opportunity for him to speak out against something that he knew was wrong (the wars in both Gaza and Sudan).

He stated too, that Lamar’s show was conformation to him that his protest had to happen, as the entire theme of the show was being conscious of the state of the world.

And yet, those watching the show would have no idea about the protest unless they were a) in the stadium or b) took to social media news afterward. Despite that the NFL willingly put Lamar on as the game’s headliner, undoubtedly knowing the motive behind his performance, Nantambu’s revolution went untelevised, which further confirms that Lamar’s distaste for American ignorance is justified.

Serena Williams Cameo

Champion American tennis star, Serena Williams, was seen dancing on screen multiple times throughout Lamar’s performance, serving not only as a diss to her ex, Drake, but (more importantly) as a message to her haters back in 2012.

After defeating Maria Sharapova at the 2012 London Olympics Wimbledon Championship, Williams was seen performing a dance move similar to the “crip walk”, a move made famous by the LA Crips. This led to a great amount of backlash because the dance is reportedly associated with gang culture. However, as Williams stated after the halftime show, her celebratory dance was nothing more than “all love” back then, and nowhere close to the moves she showcased this Sunday.

This incident in 2012 wasn’t the only time Williams faced backlash with seemingly racist undertones. The woman has been undermined and discriminated against for her blackness, if not by her viewers, but by the system itself.

On the surface level, Williams’ cameo may seem as if it was only a diss to Lamar’s nemesis, but a deeper analysis proves one thing: Black Americans are done being stereotyped and scrutinized. The culture is here and here to stay.

///

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime show was nothing short of an artistic masterpiece that, on the surface level, seemed like it was solely to fan the Drake flame. But, upon taking a deeper dive into the context of his performance, it is evident that Lamar intended to get our eyes off the game and onto the real world. Our country’s tomorrow is unfolding in front of us, and in a time where politics and entertainment share a very blurred line, it’s about time we seriously consider whose hands are holding the rights to our futures.

