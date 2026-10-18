The Gilmore Girls’ Fall Playlists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is it even fall if you haven’t started rewatching Gilmore Girls? Some things just go hand in hand, and fall and Gilmore Girls are definitely two of them. Between the cozy small-town vibes, endless cups of coffee, and falling leaves, the show compliments the fall season perfectly. My love of fall, music, and Gilmore Girls has me wondering what Rory, Lorelai, and Emily would listen to? With Rory’s indie favorites, Lorelai’s alternative rock, and Emily’s more classic taste, I put together the fall playlists I think each Gilmore girl would create.

Rory gilmore

I believe it would make complete sense to find Rory reading under a tree and a perfect fall day while listening to artists like The Shins, Arcade Fire, and Mazzy Star; this playlist has that indie, slightly nostalgic sound that fits Rory’s love for music, books, and romanticizing the little things. This playlist makes you want to disappear into a book and pretend you’re living in your own coming-of-age movie. Made for wandering Yale’s campus, this is the perfect soundtrack for a Rory Gilmore fall.

Lorelai Gilmore

Lorelai Gilmore’s fall playlist is made for blasting music in the car while crisp fall air flows through the windows or dancing around the house before a horror movie night. She’s a huge fan of ’80s music, and we can’t forget that her dog is literally named Paul Anka. Between The Bangles, David Bowie, and Metallica, her playlist has the perfect mix of classic hits and alternative rock. And if you remember Lorelai defending Metallica over The Offspring to Rory’s dad, you already know she takes her music taste seriously (even if Jess has some common favorites). I can see her driving through Stars Hollow, singing at the top of her lungs, and turning a quick trip to Luke’s for more coffee into a full concert obviously embarrassing Rory. This playlist is just as chaotic and unapologetically Lorelai as you would expect.

Emily Gilmore

Emily Gilmore’s would take her playlist and tea in the same classic chic fashion while waiting for Richard to come home from work. With artists like Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Billy Strayhorn, and Ella Fitzgerald, her playlist is full of jazz standards and timeless classics that fit her elegant lifestyle. Between her love for Friday night dinners, her timeless taste in fashion, and her ability to turn even the smallest social interaction into an event planned out for days, Emily would never settle for just any playlist. She’s the kind of woman who would have the perfect record playing in the background while hosting a dinner party, judging someone’s outfit, or reminding Lorelai that she was raised better than that. These songs are sophisticated, a little dramatic, and completely Emily Gilmore.

One of the best things about Gilmore Girls is how every character has their own distinct personality, and I feel like their music taste would be no different. Whether you’re in your Rory dropping out of Yale era, chasing your dreams like Lorelai, or rediscovering yourself like Emily, there’s a playlist for every kind of fall day and season of your life. The show has always been good at making ordinary moments feel a little more special, and honestly, a good soundtrack does the same thing for everyday life.

If Gilmore Girls has taught me anything, it’s to talk fast, make obscure pop culture references, and how to romanticize a fall day.