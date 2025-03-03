Tate McRae’s New Song “Purple lace bra” Is So Much Deeper Than Its Title

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tate McRae’s newest studio album So Close to What was released on February 21, following three pre-album singles that have all performed very well in online communities. This album rollout cycle included lead single “It’s ok I’m ok,” the music video for which sparked a lot of controversy online due to its explicit nature, though Tate has been very clear that she didn’t want the sexual content of the video to be its primary focus and that it’s part of ‘her art,’ so it should be taken as such. Almost no conversations about “It’s ok I’m ok” even referenced the song itself, which was disappointing to fans and to McRae herself. So Close to What features a new song titled “Purple lace bra,” which references the outfit Tate wears in the aforementioned music video, one of the main sources of arguments about whether the singer was oversexualizing herself. Tate is typically seen in what some would consider to be revealing clothing, but at the end of the day, who the f*** cares?! The song brought so much more to the table than just a clapback to the situation, let’s talk about it.

First of all, the title of the song turns heads. Most of the other tracks on So Close to What have less scintillating titles, which makes “Purple lace bra” stand out. It is also situated on the album after “Dear god” and before “Sports car,” which are both songs that have explicitly sexual themes and lyrics. At first glance, one would think that “Purple lace bra” fits right in with its predecessor and successor, but I think that was her point. The title suggests it is another song with suggestive themes, and if you don’t pay too much attention to the lyrics, you might just think it is. But when you look closely, it’s quite the opposite.

This track calls out the way that women are valued more for their appearance and sex appeal in the media than they are for their talents. “Did my purple lace bra catch your attention?” Tate implores listeners, “Would you hear me more if I whispered in your ear? Made my inner thoughts sound like ah, ah,” she sings, overtly calling out the way the men who run the industry only pay attention to women who sexualize themselves to earn it. It’s clear that the “It’s ok I’m ok” controversy struck a chord with Tate, and honestly, rightfully so. She is easily one of the next big pop princesses, but everyone is so focused on her looks and her body that they aren’t giving her the respect she deserves for her music. She is a performer and a trained dancer, and performers know their costumes and outfits have to be eye-catching to keep the audience entertained. As an entertainer, she is just following the rules of her craft by wearing provocative and attention-drawing things, and she should be recognized for her artistry in doing so. Additionally, I know from firsthand experience that being a trained dancer for so long can do numbers on a girl’s self-image, so all the looks and body talk have got to be making her feel some type of way. Tate has admitted that while “Purple lace bra” could be interpreted in terms of a relationship, but it is definitely mostly about the way she has been ostracized by the media for something that doesn’t even matter.

“I’m losing my mind ‘cause giving you head’s the only time you think I got depth,” she sings in the bridge, which feels like a pointed argument when the lyrics are coupled with the instrumentation in the track and the vocal effects. This is where listeners can really feel Tate’s anger. Every woman can find themselves in Tate’s frustration, even if on a much smaller scale. In a pop culture course I am currently taking, neoliberalism has been discussed. This theory describes how people, especially women, in the modern United States are expected to sell an image, working towards an ideal of perfection rather than an actual good or service they can provide. As a forensic science major, you’d think that I’d be pretty much free from this since my scientific work speaks for itself. But even a lab scientist can’t escape the claws of the neoliberal male gaze; in several of my courses, we have discussed how when a forensic scientist testifies about a case in court, the jury is more likely to trust and agree with someone who is conventionally attractive and well-dressed. As an aside, I am SO tired of hearing that I’ll be treated more favorably by the general public if I lose weight, go to the gym, wear name-brand clothes, use certain products, wear gold jewelry, or whatever stupid micro-trend TikTokers are making up to make girls insecure about themselves (what on earth is a headphone waist?!) when there is so much more to life than being pretty. So, it’s safe to say I feel Tate’s pain on this one.

This song has lyrics that are a lot more blunt and straightforward than a lot of artists tend to be when discussing these matters in their music- I love the boldness and lack of holding back. Additionally, Tate’s lyrics are rarely this mature and matter-of-fact. This is definitely some of her best work, a standout track on So Close to What, albeit born out of anger. I sincerely hope we see more of this side of her in the future. It’s long overdue that people start recognizing her as an entertainer, an artist, a songwriter, and a performer. There’s no denying that Tate McRae is beautiful, but she is so much more valuable to the music industry than another pretty girl, and “Purple lace bra” is her callout to all who have made her feel otherwise.

P.S. Listening to leaked music before it’s officially released hurts artists; don’t do that to your faves :)