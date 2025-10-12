“Take a look at yourself, and then make a change:” How we can carry out Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a common consensus that growing up, children listen to whatever songs their parents play on the radio. However, it’s often not until these children are older that they begin to understand what the musical artist is really trying to say through their art. “Man in the Mirror” written by the late, Grammy award-winning artist Michael Jackson holds a powerful message that, like many other popular songs, is sometimes overlooked due to the catchy presentation of it. Though the song was released in 1988, there are actions that people can take today to execute what Jackson was trying to convey.

“I see the kids in the street with not enough to eat. Who am I to be blind, pretending not to see their needs?” – Michael Jackson, “Man in the Mirror” (1988)

In the state of Ohio, 1,800,530 people are facing hunger, 517,450 being children, according to the Feeding America website. The data also shows that people facing hunger in Ohio are estimated to report needing $1,158,299,000 more per year to meet their food needs. These numbers are huge, but citizens can make a difference by doing any of the following:

volunteering at a food bank https://www.feedingamerica.org/take-action/volunteer

spread awareness and advocate for solutions through social media https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/hunger/#:~:text=What%20can%20we%20do%20to,or%20in%20your%20local%20communities.

reducing food waste https://www.epa.gov/recycle/preventing-wasted-food-home#:~:text=Learn%20the%20difference%20between%20%E2%80%9Csell,clear%2C%20labeled%20containers%20with%20dates.

“There are some with no home, not a nickel to loan. Could it be really me pretending that they’re not alone?” – Michael Jackson, “Man in the Mirror” (1988)

A 2024 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development stated that 11,759 people were homeless in Ohio on any given night. This is 3% increase from the previous year. We can combat this issue by doing any of the following:

donating food, hygiene supplies, and/or clothing https://cohhio.org/

advocate for policy change https://endhomelessness.org/resources/toolkits-and-training-materials/using-advocacy-to-end-homelessness/

show empathy and respect https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/explore-mental-health/kindness#:~:text=The%20research%20shows%20that%20kindness,help%20boost%20our%20self%2Desteem.

“If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself, and then make a change.” – Michael Jackson, “Man in the Mirror” (1988)

As members of society, we see cruelty occurring constantly in our community and in the world. However, we can promote positivity and help people through simple actions which we can add to our daily routines. Instead of toxically scrolling on our phones and consuming negative media, we can contribute to society in an strong, impactful way.

“Man in the Mirror” is a popular song adored by people of all generations. However, this song, along with many others, contains lyrics that consumers fail to notice due to other factors. Consuming heavy media can be harsh, but listening to what people have to say and taking action where it’s needed has the power to benefit everybody.