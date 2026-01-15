Standing Out in Corporate America

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are still in school searching for a summer internship or a fresh grad looking for a part-time position, corporate America is saturated. So, here are some of my favorite tips to make you stand out in the crowd, land your interview, and land the job.

The Resume

Getting an interview starts with getting your resume right. The system that most companies use to scan your resume doesn’t care that you are “dedicated” and a “hard worker.” This is why it is extremely important to use key words and action verbs. Look at the job description and cater your previous work history descriptions to those. You also want to ensure that the bullet points you use are clear and concise. No fluff, the fluff comes when you get the interview. It can also be helpful to use metrics. If you speak on the phone with over 20 customers a day, put that on your resume! Most of the larger companies are using HR software that screens resumes for key words. However, some small companies may not have such software. This is where changing your resume depending on the job is helpful. Have a master resume. This will contain every job or activity you have ever done. Then, you can pull from that and create resumes for different applications. I know this sounds like a lot, but the work will stand out.

The Pre-Screen

Once you’ve submitted that application and gotten that “next steps” email, you will likely have a pre-interview phone call with someone from HR. A lot of places do this to ensure you are serious about wanting the position before they formally interview you. For this, you do not need to prepare as much. It is usually “Tell me a little bit about you, and what made you want to work for (blank) company.” Come prepared with your elevator pitch and why you want the job or internship. An elevator pitch should consist of your name, where you go/went to school, one impressive extracurricular, and then I like to include a fun fact. The fun fact is optional, but makes you seem personable and not like a robot. Now, both of these questions are very broad and in my opinion, annoying. Like, I want to work for you because I NEED an internship! BUT, that is not enough. So, skim the company’s website and be prepared with a reason that makes sense to you and will make sense to them. Hopefully, at the end of the call, you will schedule a formal interview. Be sure to send the person who called you a thank you email and then start preparing for your interview!

The Interview

Whether the interview is in person or virtual, you need to look your best. It is important to show that you come prepared and put-together. Business professional attire is the goal. My go-to is usually a button up shirt or nice top, dress pants, a blazer, and loafers. The bottom half of the outfit is not as important with virtual interviews. But, I have seen one too many TikToks where someone accidentally stands up and they have no pants on with their blazer! So, I usually wear the full outfit. If you dress the part, you’re more likely to get it. If you know who is interviewing you, I recommend doing some research on them if you can. Then, when they ask if you have any questions at the end, you can throw in a personal question. People, especially corporate executives, love talking about themselves. They will feel flattered and it shows you did your research. Also, come prepared with questions about the company and/or the position. Again, this shows you did your homework. Good questions are arguably one of the most important parts of the interview. Send a thank you to the person/people who interviewed you. If you can mail a handwritten one, that is GOLD. It shows you really care. If you can’t just send an email, but make sure you send them individually if there was more than one person in the interview.

The Second Interview (Maybe)

Depending on company size, you may have a second interview. The second interview will be more specific to the role and how you will fit into it. So, again, come prepared and don’t be afraid to talk yourself up! If you would be a great fit for the role and have the right experiences, say that! Read the job description and practice how you will connect yourself and experiences to that description. If it is different people interviewing you, you can also come with personal questions for them. Then, again, send a thank you note or email. The second and third interviews are very similar. However, if it is different people, you can just restate information you already said!

The hardest part about interviewing and resumes is being able to talk about yourself. Being descriptive and able to talk yourself up is a skill in itself. Do not be afraid to practice! If you can sit down with someone and do a mock interview that is great! Also, use your campus resources. If you have professors or student organizations that can help, ask for it. Also, ask your peers and alumni about their experiences. We are all generally in the same boat, and the right people will want to help!

Good luck and don’t be afraid to be annoying! If a job is ghosting you, send a follow up email, call them, and make them remember you. It may simply be you aren’t the right fit, and that is okay. But, don’t be afraid to ask why and ask for feedback!