How to have a fun spring break without the beach!

When most people think about spring break, they picture the beach, a nice tan, and lots of sun, but what if you are not traveling anywhere for spring break? There are a lot of ways you can enjoy a week off from school in your own home! Spending a week away from school is a great time to restart, refresh, and relax into some of your favorite things. Here is a list of things you can do in your hometown!

Try out a new (or old) restaurant, coffee shop, or cozy spot in your hometown that you’ve been missing while at college. I know that while I’m at college, I am thinking about one specific coffee shop in my hometown that was my go-to in high school. Try out a new order or get your old favorite! This is a fun way to get out of the house. Bonus points if you take a friend along for a silly adventure!

Clean out your closet. I know this may seem like a boring way to spend the afternoon, but cleaning out your closet can be a great way to get rid of all the things you don’t want anymore and allows you to get a fresh start on that Spring wardrobe. Clean out the winter clothes you don’t wear anymore. It is also fun to give yourself a mini fashion show in your room with clothes you haven’t worn in forever. You can also take the items you do not want any more to a secondhand store or donate them!

Get on Pinterest and find a fun craft to do! One of my favorite things to do when I’m at home is get out my old painting supplies, find some Pinterest inspo, and get to crafting. I do not have time when I am at college to do this, so this is the perfect time to sit down and release some stress with a craft! You can try something you’ve never tried before, like crocheting or sticking to a fan favorite. You get to choose. Be creative!

Have a relaxing day at home. When I have a few days off, I like to refresh with some self-care time. Get out a candle, take a long bath (because you SHOULD NOT take one in the dorm bathrooms), put on a face mask, do a hair oil treatment, paint your toenails a fun Spring color, or paint your nails! There are a lot of small things you can do to boost your mood and have some YOU time. Make a day out of it!

There are a lot of things you can do while on break at home. It is a great time to spend with your family, friends who go to other colleges, your pets, and yourself! A spring break at home can be just as fun and relaxing as the beach (minus the sand and sunburns). Find things you enjoy and have a great spring break staycation!