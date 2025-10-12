So You Have Writer’s Block: 5 Tips to Regain Your Inspiration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been an hour. You’ve been staring at a blank page or a computer screen for an hour, two, and the words are not flowing. Never fear! I, a completely trustworthy expert on the subject, am here to provide you with tips to generate brilliant ideas.

Understand what excites you

What would you enjoy reading about? What story would you want to read that hasn’t been written yet? If you lean towards the more nonfiction side of writing, what interests you? Writing’s a lot more fun if you enjoy the topic.

Read!

What are other writers doing? What’s going on in the world? The world is filled with words people wrote down or typed up. You can find inspiration in books, films, the news, or elsewhere, just keep reading and staying informed.

Talk it out with someone you trust

It helps to have a friend on hand you can bounce ideas off of. Or, if you’re completely stuck, take suggestions, prompts, and see if any of them blossom into a beautiful idea. It’s always great to get a second opinion on most problems.

Break down your project into sections: Don’t be afraid to write out of order

Truth be told, I never write my projects in order. If a section is giving you trouble, don’t be afraid to move on to a different one. Now you know where you want your writing to go, so bridging the gap should be easier.

Take a breather

Slow down. Writing wasn’t meant to be easy. If you are truly, truly stuck, take a few minutes, a walk or a snack, then come back to it later. You’ll feel refreshed, and your brain may be better equipped to handle generating ideas.

To all my fellow writers out there, good luck, and happy writing!