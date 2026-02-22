So Brand Safe 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What has Tana Mongeau been up to since the end of the Canclled Podcast?

Tana Mongeau is an influencer, podcaster, and, in my opinion, a comedian. She started on YouTube in 2015 and has been in the public eye since. From Xana to Team Bryce on god, she has been in many different eras of her life. One of the most iconic things she’s ever produced was the “Cancelled” podcast, which ran for around four years. Unfortunately, in late September 2025, the “Cancelled” podcast, starring Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield, ended after around 130 episodes. What has Tana been up to since? Three of the main things she has done since the end of the podcast are releasing a lip combo makeup kit, buying a house in Hawaii, and not doing the “Love Line” podcast.

Tana collaborated with Maureen Kelly (Tarte founder) on 2 lip kits in 2 colors: the Melt Mask & Liner Duo and the tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm, both in shades Tana I and Tana II. The day the lip combo kits came out, they sold out. There have been restocks in the units since.

Tana also bought a residence in Maui, Hawaii. Her boyfriend Makoa was born and raised there. She fell in love with Maui. After the “Cancelled” podcast ended, she explained that she was not in the mental state she wanted to be in. She found that being in Maui brought her peace. She ended up buying a place in Maui at the end of the Cancelled Podcast, and that’s where she resides if she isn’t at her California home.

One of the other things she has started since the podcast ended was co-hosting on a new podcast, Not Loveline, with Trisha Paytas. In this podcast, they receive phone messages from their viewers with stories from their lives and ask for advice. With that, Trisha and Tana give advice. This podcast is very different from the Cancelled podcast, which is at times controversial and very drama-worthy.

Tana has changed how people view her since she first started on YouTube, and she is now a “brand safe” influencer.