Sisters: My Built-In Best Friends

I have never known what it would be like to grow up without a best friend by my side. I was born precisely one year and eleven months after my older sister, Sarah. From that moment on, I have always had someone I could look up to, hang out with, go to for advice, and, most importantly, a best friend. No matter how much I get on her nerves, she is stuck with me for life. Due to the fact that we are two years apart, we have always been extremely close. In elementary school, she would sit with me on the bus. In high school, she would come to my volleyball games, and I would go to her swim meets. She would come visit me during lunch my freshman and sophomore years, even though she did not even have to be at school during those times. The lunch aid also told her multiple times that she was not allowed to be there, and she never cared and always came with coffee. When I think back to being an underclassman in high school, I think about looking for my sister at every event I was at. We are now at separate colleges, her being at The Ohio State University and me being at Bowling Green State University, but I never pass up the chance to visit her when possible. I can always count on her to have the best time, and I could not imagine going through life without an older sister.

At six years old, I got lucky again and got a younger sister. Now, I cannot remember my life without her. My younger sister Sabina is my best friend. She is on the wild side and basically is the epitome of everything I am not personality wise. She is much more talkative, and carefree than I am. Although we are opposites in many ways, we are still so close and always have the best times together. She is always up to get a coffee with me or go to Target just to walk around together. I had the best day the time we went to Cedar Point with just the two of us. There is no one else I would rather sprint to the best rides with. Even though she is my younger sister, I look up to her in so many ways.

Everyone who knows me knows my sisters. I could not imagine going through life without one, and I am forever thankful I got blessed with two. Having sisters teaches you loyalty, patience, and unconditional love in a way that no other friendship could. I have never and will never have to face anything alone, and that is thanks to having sisters.