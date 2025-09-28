Shakespeare with a Guitar: My Top 15 Noah Kahan Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Noah Kahan became a global sensation in 2022 with the release of his single “Stick Season.” He had been creating and dropping music for several years beforehand, including his albums and EPs such as I Was/I Am, Cape Elizabeth, Busyhead, and Hurt Somebody, but thanks to TikTok, “Stick Season” was his big break. In 2022, the album Stick Season was released, launching him even further into stardom. In June of 2023, he created Stick Season: We’ll All Be Here Forever, an extended version of the album, including new fan-favorite songs. Kahan even collaborated with other artists, like Lizzy McAlpine, Gracie Abrams, Post Malone, and Sam Fender, on the final rendition of the Stick Season album, Stick Season (Forever).

Noah Kahan has been on every single one of my Apple Music “Year in Reviews” (yes, I believe in Apple Music superiority) for as long as I can remember. I went to (and sobbed at) one of his concerts, which says something because I am not a big fan of going to concerts. I have listened to his albums on repeat, annoyed friends by never shutting up about the poetic nature of his songs, and even converted many of my friends into fans. He manages to make his audience laugh, cry, scream, smile– just truly feel. Noah Kahan’s music is the epitome of what it means to be human. His songs speak to me in a way that many other artists’ songs do not.

Between his beautiful lyrism, heartfelt instrumentals, and the all-around vibes of his artistry, I would equate him to a modern Shakespeare; a version of Shakespeare who has a guitar, often sports two French braids, and isn’t problematic. Needless to say, I am a huge fan of Noah Kahan and his music. Therefore, I believe I am more than qualified to share with you the top 15 Noah Kahan songs of all time, according to me, Chloe Dean.

Number 15: “Stick Season” (Stick Season)

How could one not include his breakout song on the list?

The song is fast-paced, and the lyrics show an intense feeling of loss and regret about a relationship. There is a sense of the speaker feeling “trapped” in their hometown or in a “mindset” of ‘stick season’ (the season between autumn and winter). The lyrics “My other half was you / I hope this pain’s just passin’ through / But I doubt it” cut deep, portraying the speaker’s loss. It’s such a great song, and it really gets me into the fall mood.

Number 14: “Dial Drunk” (Stick Season: We’ll All Be Here Forever)

“Dial Drunk” is pining and yearning at its VERY best.

I love the storytelling in this song! It is another upbeat and more energetic song, and the LYRICS in this song are brilliant. He repeats in the chorus, “I dial drunk, I’ll die a drunk, I’d die for you,” cleverly using consonance to drive home a desperate point to whom he, as the speaker, is speaking.

Number 13: “Carlo’s Song” (Busyhead)

A song for friendship.

Kahan wrote this song in memory of one of his friends. To me, it is about him trying to keep the memory of his friend around, and he, as the speaker, admits he has not always gone about it in the best ways. It’s touching and never fails to make me teary-eyed. With lyrics like “Did you find what you were lookin’ for? / Some escape from your skin / You know that place you were dreaming of / Where all light comes in,” it is impossible not to cry.

Number 12: “She Calls Me Back” (Stick Season)

CALL HIM BACK, DAMN IT!

This song is all about miscommunication and a relationship hanging on by a mere thread. There is resentment and anger, yet the speaker finds peace when his love connects with him. It is such a passionate song, expressing that no matter what, their love will not die. I was going to quote some of the lyrics, but I ended up typing out a great majority of the song, so just listen to it for yourself!

Number 11: “Anyway” (Cape Elizabeth)

For a love that is deep-rooted in support and understanding.

Yet another song on this that makes me cry! The song is slower in tempo, with a softer instrumental backing to it, which adds to the song’s tone. It is minimal with instruments as well, only adding to the raw emotion the song elicits. It reminds me of my relationship and how we will both support each other, no matter what. The whole song hits deep, but the line “Honey, don’t worry, I’ll do your laundry, covered in dirt” hits especially hard because it is essentially saying, ‘come as you are, I will help you with whatever,’ which is so simplistic and beautiful.

Number 10: “You’re Gonna Go Far” (Stick Season: We’ll All Be Here Forever)

“You’re Gonna Go Far” is THE College Kid Anthem.

I can remember crying to this song on the drive to Bowling Green, during my first year of college. I was a terrified little girl, scared of what was in front of me. But this song reminded me the people back home would always be there for me, and I would be there for them. The song signifies change… and embracing the change life brings, ultimately exclaiming how you will go far in life. It’s truly beautiful—I recommend giving it a listen!

Number 9: “Paul Revere” (Stick Season: We’ll All Be Here Forever)

For those wanting to escape their hometown roots.

First of all, the instrumentals in this song are utterly genius. To me, it seems the speaker is daydreaming of leaving their hometown and escaping familiarity… but not quite being able to. I definitely know and understand how rooted one can get in the same place, and sometimes wanting to leave or “escape,” and “Paul Revere” perfectly expresses the push and pull stemming from a whim, like wishing to depart from those roots.

Number 8: “Growing Sideways” (Stick Season)

Growing and changing against the grain.

“Growing Sideways” discusses mental health and addresses the social pressure to grow and change in a linear, upward fashion. However, not everyone is capable of that, and they can still grow– it just may not look like everyone else’s growth. The song is so raw and emotional. Just listen to the song. It is.. magnificent.

Number 7: “Forever” (Stick Season: Forever)

The quintessential love song.

Do you want to know what it is like to fall in love, to truly be in love? Listen to “Forever.”

Number 6: “Maine” (Cape Elizabeth)

Peaceful regret.

“Maine” makes me feel secure and calm: it is a tranquil break from the surrounding world. It’s a rather sad and emotional song, where the speaker explains the aftermath of a relationship, depicting his longing for the life he once had with his former love. It encapsulates this inescapable feeling of longing and wanting to just go back. The repetition of “I wanna go to Maine” really strikes home the sense of want.

For these last five, I really do just ask that you listen to the songs. They are utterly remarkable, speak for themselves, and do not need my interpretation.

Number 5: “Godlight” (I Was/I Am)

What it’s like to be famous.

Number 4: “Everywhere, Everything” (Stick Season)

Being in love until the VERY end.

Number 3: “Orange Juice” (Stick Season)

Come as you are. You’re safe, I promise.

Number 2: “Call Your Mom” (Stick Season: We’ll All Be Here Forever)

I’ll call your mom.

Number 1: “Howling” (I Was/I Am)

Sadness and continuing forward.

I am by no means an expert, and my interpretations of the songs could be totally wrong or incorrect. I have no way of knowing exactly what Kahan meant when he put pen to paper to write these songs– but this is how I feel and interpret them. That’s the beauty of music, though, isn’t it?

I hope you enjoyed my list, and I hope I’ve inspired you to listen to some Noah Kahan today. He has been teasing an album for quite some time, with even more heartbreaking, earth-shattering songs. I, for one, simply cannot wait to listen.

Here are links to playlists of my list so you can listen along while you read:

