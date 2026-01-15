Scouring My Shelves: My Top Reads of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the year draws to a close, I figured what better to do than reflect back on all of the books that I’ve read in 2025. and narrow down those reads to my top five favorite reads of the year, and five books that I would most recommend reading. This year, I managed to read 37 books (that totaled to 17,653 pages), which is lower than I would’ve liked but can be excused due to the fact that I started college in the fall and that takes up a lot of time. The following list contains my top five favorite reads of the year in no particular order.

A Study in Drowning – Ava Reid

What is the divide between truth and fairytale? A Study in Drowning follows Effy Sayre as she’s forced to find out the difference, solving a mystery that could destroy the world that she knows, a mystery that can only be solved if she survives.

I absolutely loved this novel, despite my initial hesitations. It was so well-written and the atmosphere was so well done that I could barely put this book down and this is how to write a mystery well and conclude it in the same book.

Bury our Bones in the Midnight Soil – V.E. Schwab

A story about hunger and the cost of it. Bury our Bones in the Midnight Soil follows the interwoven journeys of three young women from 1532 to 2019 as they are forced into a choice– to become or to not become a vampire.

Historically, I have never been a fan of vampire novels but I am a longtime fan of the author, V.E. Schwab, so I decided to give this novel a chance. I’ve never been more glad I gave a book a chance in my life. Everything about it was so hauntingly beautiful that I had to fight myself to put it down so I could experience it in more than just one day.

Katabasis – R.F. Kuang

Would you go to Hell to save a professor? What if your degree depended on it? Katabasis follows the story of Alice Law and Peter Murdoch as they make their well through Hell with no guidance other than stories and an understanding of Magick in order to save their professor and advisor.

Arguably, my favorite read of the entire year. It was perfect, I have no words other than I loved this book and will not be accepting criticism.

Little Thieves – Margaret Owen

Little Thieves follows Vanja Schmidt, a thief and goddaughter of Death and Fortune. A conwoman, she has made it her mission to steal and impersonate, until she is forced to return everything she has stolen, including her identity or she pays a price.

This novel was so engaging and the characters felt so real that it was hard not to enjoy the entirety of this novel and the rest of the trilogy that followed. Honestly this novel felt like such a gem (you’ll get this pun if you read the novel) to me out of a sea of flat boring characters this novel was unforgettable in more ways that one.

Red Wolf – Rachel Vincent

The story of Little Red Riding Hood just got intense. Set in a village plagued by a forest of terrible monsters, a young girl must venture into the woods, shifting into the village’s guardian.

I wish every fairytale retelling could be as good as Red Wolf. It was captivating and engaging and truly turned the tale on its head while still being recognizable. Chef’s kiss.

Honorable Mention: Sunrise on the Reaping – Suzanne Collins

The 50th Hunger Games, and Haymitch’s story have finally arrived as Suzanne Collins brings readers back to District 12 to reveal even more cruelty inflicted by President Snow.



Sunrise on the Reaping was arguably my most anticipated read of 2025 and it certainly did not disappoint. It was as fun as a novel about children fighting to the death could’ve been and absolutely heartbreaking. I fear who I will become when I have to relive the trauma presented in this book when it comes to the silver screen. Although not my favorite or most impactful read of the year, I loved it nonetheless.