“Rhythms on Repeat”: My Top 5 Songs This Semester

Whether I’m walking to class, prepping at work, or studying my butt off, music is always nearby. As someone who is emotionally attached to her AirPods, I’m always playing some tunes and constantly searching for new music. And if you’re anything like me, there’s always that one song you can’t stop replaying. If you want some new music or a song that’s an automatic cue, I’ve got a few recommendations.

MF groove – Smino, Ravyn Lenae

Starting strong, I recommend “MF GROOVE ” by Smino. It’s easily one of my top repeats this semester. The track blends alternative R&B, hip-hop, and Neo-soul with a Funk influence. It has a warm type of vibe that centers on connection, chemistry, and closeness. It’s one of those songs that feels like a summer night, driving down the highway, with your windows down and the volume all the way up.

Love Again – Alex Isley, Jack Dine

The next song that’s been a constant repeat is “Love Again” by Alex Isley. “Love Again” blends Neo-soul, alternative R&B, and soul to create a slow, intimate vibe. This song is soft and vulnerable, speaking to the feeling of opening your heart back up. It’s about trusting someone new, easing into love again, and allowing yourself to feel something real. It’s one of those soft songs that makes you fall in love with love.

Apparently – J.Cole

Switching the vibes a bit, the next song on my list is “Apparently” by J.Cole. This song is a mix of Hip-hop and conscious rap, exploring themes of accountability, self-reflection, faith, and growth. The whole track feels like a moment of introspection. It’s chill, therapeutic, and has recently been a staple on my playlist.

Can’t Get Enough – J.Cole, Trey Songz

Sticking with J.Cole, the next song on my list is “Can’t Get Enough” featuring Trey Songz. A shift in energy from where we’ve been, this song is fun, flirty, and playful. It mixes Hip-hop and R&B to create a carefree, feel-good vibe. Exploring, attraction, tension, and chemistry, it captures the feeling of being with someone you know you shouldn’t entertain. It’s messy, chaotic, and addictive, which is exactly why I can’t get enough.

Remember You – Wiz Khalifa, The Weekend

Last but certainly not least, the last song that I’ve had on constant repeat is “Remember You” by Wiz Khalifa. The hip hop vibes with an alternative R&B sound create the perfect dark atmosphere track. The song is far from a love song; it talks about the kind of connection that’s physical, seductive, intimate, and a little bit toxic. This song is slow, sensual, and perfect for a session if you know what I mean.

These songs have been a staple this year on my playlist, constantly on repeat and stuck on a loop in my head. If you enjoy music, I hope you enjoy some of these! I’m always down for new recs, so if you have any, let me know!