This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

As sunny days approach quickly, a lot of us are revamping our swimsuit collection. The past few years prices of bikinis and even one-pieces have skyrocketed, where $80-$90 a piece is an acceptable price. Personally as a college student, I do not want to spend almost a whole week’s paycheck on a swimsuit. As someone who also tries to practice fashion sustainability, it is important to focus on the efforts a brand has put in, especially recently. That’s why I have gathered a few places that have great prices and quality.

Starting at the most expensive business I have picked, pieces average about $60 per piece. Skatie is a business based in Venice, California, that started as a small business. Each piece is made with sustainably sourced materials and reflects the cool, laid-back vibe of California. Their swimsuits come in many styles, showcasing different coverages and including cover-ups in some patterns as well. While my focus is on their ‘kinis, they have styles for everybody that include rashguards, board shorts, and styles for kids.

The next brand, Jolyn, is more for the sporty type because most of their swimwear is for training and surfing, but they offer pieces for everybody. As an ex-swimmer, I discovered Jolyn’s bikinis and more casual swimwear a long time ago, but they are gaining more attention recently. Jolyn is also a California-based brand that prioritizes sustainability. Because their pieces are for more outdoor,r active people, their pieces are chlorine resistant and offer UPF 50+. They offer a variety of styles in so many colors and prints that anybody can wear them. Jolyn has pieces that range from minimal coverage training bikinis that would be perfect for tanning to full coverage surf one-pieces that are great for playing mermaids at the beach or pool.

Kulani Kinis is also a brand that has slightly pricier pieces that average about $60 a piece, but they are incredibly worth it. This brand is based in Australia and practices sustainability through recycling materials. It creates super cute teeny-weeny bikinis that are perfect for a blazing summer day. Kulani Kinis has the best vibrant prints that come in multiple styles. They also make men’s swim trunks that would be perfect to match your ‘kini. For each pattern, they also make cover-ups and other accessories to match. Although on the pricier end of these options, they make beautiful pieces that are hard to pass up.

Black Dog Bikinis is a small brand that showcases small-batch handmade swimwear, and they are also focused on sustainability as a brand. They are woman-owned and based in a small coastal town. Because this brand is small-batch and made-to-order, they release with small quantities so you have the chance to get a ‘kini no one else you know will have. Each of Black Dog Bikinis’s pieces is reversible as well. They are made with your choice of fabric in each size, and they have styles for everybody that range in coverage. They are going through a rebranding phase currently, so their next drop will showcase their new identity as a brand on April 1st!

The next brand is based in Stockholm and focuses on being timelessly nostalgic. Bright Swimwear is a woman-owned brand that provides high-quality, sustainable pieces for owners to wear over and over again. Most of Bright Swimwear’s pieces are on the cheekier side in terms of coverage, so they would be perfect for a day by the pool or tanning. They also make various styles that each come in bright and fun patterns. Each piece is priced at around $35, making it a good price for the sustainable quality. Each pattern also has a coordinating piece of clothing that can be worn as a cover-up or on its own. Revamping your swimwear collection does not have to break the bank this summer by exploring brands like Jolyn, Kulani Kinis, Bright Swimwear, Black Dog Bikinis, and Skatie. By looking into these brands, you’re bound to find something that fits your style and your budget. As you’ve read about each brand, I have focused on picking brands that have made significant sustainable efforts. This is something that has become increasingly important in recent years as more of us are becoming aware of the effects fast fashion has on our environment. So, dive into these options and discover your next favorite swimsuit!