Together, We are America: The Significance of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Controversy about Bad Bunny being chosen as this year’s Super Bowl headliner began weeks before kickoff. Conservatives had much to say about the selection, framing the Puerto Rican star as “not American enough,” most likely due to his reggaeton sound and Latin heritage. Supporters of the NFL’s choice were quick to respond with the fact that Bad Bunny is, in fact, a U.S. citizen and Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. Despite this, US Republicans, including the US president himself, have been adamant that this performance would be an “affront to the Greatness of America.” Right-wingers even took to staging their own counter-program, the “All-American Halftime Show” featuring conservative artists, which apparently brought in around 19 million viewers total.

The Super Bowl, on the other hand, brought in an estimated 125 million viewers.

The political divide surrounding the 2026 halftime performance is proof of its importance. Not only does its political significance lie in the fact that Bad Bunny was chosen to perform, but also what he represented to a deeply divided country.

At one of the most-watched events in history, Bad Bunny delivered an empowering, mostly Spanish-spoken performance reaching millions of viewers across the country. By the time he hit the stage in California, this performance had already become a massive political statement, whether by intention or not. The set, leaning into the singer’s Latin American heritage, was accompanied by vibrant visuals and Puerto Rican cultural references. Not only was the set design reminiscent of PR street life, but the choreography evoked imagery of block parties rather than a polished, synchronous pop spectacle. By visually centering the performance on everyday Latin culture– piragua carts, salons, and Caribbean landscape– on one of the largest stages in the country, Bad Bunny’s show challenged mainstream American aesthetics, unwilling to be watered down for mass approval.

The significance of the performance cannot be separated from recent U.S. political debates. Earlier this year, Bad Bunny used his Grammy acceptance speech to criticize current US immigration enforcement. His Super Bowl performance appeared to be a continuation of his stance against I.C.E, portraying themes of diversity and pride in one’s culture.

It encourages one to ask: what really makes someone “American?” In a country that has been built on the backs of immigrants –that has never once been homogenous– that has too many subcultures to count– how could one not feel pride about the diverse makeup of the US? It is this freedom of diversity that makes us uniquely American.