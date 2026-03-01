Remembering Dale Earnhardt Sr.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even if you are not a huge fan of NASCAR, I’m sure you have heard the name Dale Earnhardt. The latest Daytona 500 race took place on February 15th, and Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 25th anniversary since his passing was on February 18th. Although it has been 25 years since Sr. passed, there has been an impact on racing culture. Post accident, NASCAR has mandated the use of head and neck restraints. Improvements were also made to the race car seats, seatbelts, and helmets. NASCAR also created the Hans device for children to use in their vehicles. They also changed the barrier to be energy-reducing and changed the materials to steel and foam. This helps reduce the impact of the crash on the driver’s bodies. Wrecks that are similar to Sr.’s crash that took his life have happened with no serious injuries or deaths. Now retired, Earnhardt Jr. won the Daytona 500 race one year after he lost his father.

“We’ve lost dale earnhardt: 25 years later” video

“We’ve Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later” aired on FS1 on February 12th after the NASCAR Cup Series American 250 Duels. It has now been released on YouTube as of February 17th. The appearances in the video include: Rusty Wallace, Kyle and Kurt Busch, Frankie Muniz, Patti Wheeler, Ryan McGee, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Mike Helton. Rusty and Kurt were both competitors in the Daytona 500 on February 18th, 2001. Kyle Busch was in the stands watching the race take place at nearly 15 years old. Mike Helton was a good friend of Dale Sr.’s and tragically had to announce his passing due to his being the President of NASCAR at the time.

Media References

Dale Sr. and Brooks & Dunn became good friends. So it was apparent why Brooks & Dunn recorded their song, “Sunday Money” for Dale Sr. and had it played for him at the 1993 NASCAR Awards Banquet. Kix Brooks was even mistaken for Earnhardt when attending a NASCAR race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 1990s. After that incident, Earnhardt appeared in their music video for “Honky Tonk Truth” in 1997. In the video you can see Kix and Dale Sr. twinning in the same outfit and cowboy hat.

Dale Jr. is a song written by Cole Swindell, he sings as if he is talking to his late father. Particularly about how he met Jr. and they talked about their grief having both lost their fathers.

In this song sang by Morgan Wallen and Eric Church, they sing about how driving like a race car driver and drinking do not mix. In the title and lyrics, Dale Sr. is referenced by the use of “number 3”.

“The Black #3” is a tribute song for Dale Sr. written by Sines Jr. the day after his passing. The lyrics detail how Sr. always “gave it his all” during racing and was “the intimidator”.

Earnhardt

This is a four part documentary series on Amazon Prime. This docuseries depicts Sr.’s life, career as a NASCAR driver, and legacy he left behind.