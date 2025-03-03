Reagan’s Recs: Series Where the Sequel is Better Than the First Book

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Hi! I’m Reagan, and this is my first article for Her Campus. One of my favorite hobbies is reading, so I figured I’d start off writing about that!

I really love it when the second book in a series is better than the first, especially when I’ve been waiting for a sequel to be released and it far exceeds the hype when I finally get to read it. So I thought I’d share a few recommendations of series where the sequel is (in my opinion) even better than the first book!

Complete Duologies

First, we have the Foul Lady Fortune series by Chloe Gong (she’s one of my favorite authors). The first installment, Foul Lady Fortune, is set in 1930s Shanghai and revolves around Rosalind Lang, who is a skilled assassin that is effectively immortal due to an experiment performed on her. But when murders arise in her city, she must team up with another spy named Orion Hong, and they must pretend to be married as a cover. Needless to say (I mean, come on— fake marriage and secret identities), the novel was 5 stars. The sequel, Foul Heart Huntsman, on the other hand, was even better. There was so much angst, and the characters are so fun to read about. Plus, in the second book, some characters from another series Chloe Gong wrote make an appearance… it’s impossible not to love a good crossover. That’s all I can really say without spoilers, so just read the series!

Next is the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. If you haven’t read this series, what are you waiting for? I dragged my feet for much too long before reading it because I was too stubborn to read such a popular, hyped-up book. After I read the first book, I was upset at myself because I didn’t listen to my friends begging me to read it for so long. It was amazing. Every character was a joy to read about; they were all so complex and relatable in different ways. The plot? The banter? The drama? Fantastic. While reading the second book, Crooked Kingdom, I was stressed the entire time— in a good way— and was constantly texting my friend in all caps. It was a 6-star read (minus chapters 39-40, of course).

“Always hit where the mark isn’t looking.” “Who’s Mark?” Leigh Bardugo, Six of Crows

Incomplete Series

The first currently unfinished series I want to talk about is the Flesh and False Gods series by Chloe Gong! The first book, Immortal Longings, was really good. It’s centered around a city-wide competition where the goal is to be the last player alive. Two players, Calla Tuoleimi and Anton Makusa, have very different reasons for competing in the games, but soon they forge an alliance. The sequel, Vilest Things, gets even crazier than the first. It’s filled with angst, plot twists, and intrigue. I devoured it, and I’m eagerly waiting for Chloe Gong to finish writing the third book.

Finally, we have the Assistant to the Villain series by Hannah Nicole Maehrer. This series is a cozy fantasy tale starring a woman named Evie who gets hired (sort of accidentally) by The Villain. Many hijinks ensue, as well as some banter and romantic pining— who doesn’t love a good slow burn? I rated the first book, Assistant to the Villain, 4 stars. After going to the bookstore over the summer with a friend so that we could both buy the second book, Apprentice to the Villain, I embarked on such an enjoyable romp through that novel. I laughed, I gasped, I sent more all-caps text messages. The author crafted up such a lovable bunch of characters, and the setting of the series is vivid and unique. 5 stars from me, and only a little over 5 months until the third book is released!

“You just can’t kill people and be pretty. It’s confusing.” Hannah Nicole Maehrer, Assistant to the Villain

Thanks so much for reading this article! I could yap all day about books, so expect future literary-themed articles from me. In the wise words of George R.R. Martin: “A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone, if it is to keep its edge.”