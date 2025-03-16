Ranking “New Girl” Characters and Assigning Them Spirit Animals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

I binge-watched New Girl a few years ago, and it became one of my favorite comfort shows. This is a show that actually makes me laugh out loud, and I appreciate almost every character. Quotes or phrases from the show have made it into my everyday vocabulary as well. Shoutout to my mom for telling me to watch New Girl.

I will be ranking the main characters from New Girl with my opinions on their character and some of their famous catchphrases or quotes. Additionally, I have assigned them each a spirit animal that just makes sense.

#1 NICK MILLER

Nick’s sense of humor resonates with me. He often uses sarcasm to deflect from his vulnerabilities. He’s quick with a dry remark, even if he doesn’t always mean it. I appreciate his awkward clumsiness, as he’s definitely not the most graceful guy. Nick also has frequent self-doubt, which is comforting for someone like me who experiences this. His lighthearted humor and jokes don’t always make sense, but that is my kind of humor. I love his relationship with Schmidt, Jess, and Tran, the man who doesn’t speak.

Some of my favorite Nick quotes are:

“I’m not convinced I know how to read. I’ve just memorized a lot of words.”

“You gave me cookie gave you cookie. Gave me cookie got you cookie?”

“What, you think you can have a bunch of wives? You get one wife! This is the way the world works.”

spirit animal? a bear.

#2 schmidt

Schmidt is egotistical and narcissistic. Although I don’t gravitate towards these types of people in my life, Schmidt pulls it off with his humor. His one-liners, mispronouncing of words and enthusiasm really made me like his character. He has a very high opinion of himself, but it’s often played for comedic effect. Schmidt thrives on competition, which is something I can relate to. I appreciate the dynamic between Schmidt’s character and Nick, Jess, and Cece. His undeniable love for Cece is a great storyline, andan ongoing bit.

Some of my favorite Schmidt quotes are:

“Youths!”

“Pine has no place in this loft. It’s the wood of poor people and outhouses.”

“The economy stinks, bees are dying, and movies are pretty much all sequels now.”

spirit animal? a peacock

#3 jessica day

Jessica is a teacher and has an optimistic outlook on life. Her positive attitude is one of her defining traits, and she often tries to see the best in people and situations. This is a quality or mindset that I share with Jess. She is delightfully weird. Not everyone will understand her sense of humor, but her weirdness speaks to me. She’s very emotionally in tune with others and gives off a warm and caring vibe. I want to be her friend in real life. Her and Cece’s friendship is one to look up to. I also appreciate her relationship with all of her roommates, Nick, Schmidt, and Winston. She fits right in, and I just love the concept of the show as a whole.

Some of my favorite Jess quotes are:

“Have you seen a girl that looks like me, but with chaos in her eyes?”

“Nick, you’re gay, you’re gay, be gay be gay.

“I just had to make sure these animals flushed. Not you, you fastidious queen.”

spirit animal? a fawn

#4 winston bishop

Winston is known for his childlike and playful sense of humor. He enjoys joking around and pulling “pranks” on his friends that don’t really classify as pranks. He’s often a bit clueless, especially when it comes to social cues or understanding complex situations. Winston’s character grew on me as I continued watching New Girl. I do feel he is an underrated character; you just have to get to know him. My favorite thing about Winston by far is his relationship with his beloved cat, Ferguson. The two have a sweet relationship, and I truly think Ferguson is Winston’s best friend.

Some of my favorite Winston quotes are:

“Ah you got me. I don’t know what a succulent is. I just said that to get the hell out of here.”

“You look like a prostitute for wizards.”

“It’s your girl Winston, AKA Winnie the Bish.”

spirit animal? golden retriever

I would highly recommend New Girl to anyone who enjoys witty humor and relatable characters. The humor is heartfelt, and there is amazing chemistry between every cast member. Although there are seven seasons of the show, it doesn’t feel like a difficult or boring show to “just get through.” I have not discussed every character in the show, but I felt these four needed to be highlighted.