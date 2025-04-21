Rachel’s Release Radar: Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, The Marías, Playboi Carti, Djo, and More

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no better feeling than listening to music that has the power to transport you to another place. Whether you’re hiking under the spring sun, getting lost in a dreamy soundscape, or turning up the volume while reflecting on those quiet moments of love and heartbreak, these new releases are here to be the soundtrack to your every feeling. Bon Iver’s latest, SABLE, fABLE, takes a turn from his usual melancholic tones with an upbeat twist that’s just as layered as his deep cuts. And can we talk about Dijon? Day One with him was everything I needed. If you’ve been following him like I have, you know this was worth the wait. Joe Keery (yes, Steve Harrington) continues to blend the line between indie and psych-pop with The Crux, creating an album that’s as weird and slick as we expected. Malcolm Todd’s debut takes a dive into vulnerability, while Playboi Carti’s MUSIC – SORRY 4 DA WAIT is a flex we’ve been waiting for since 2020. And that’s just the beginning. From new releases by The Marías, Lana Del Rey, and Lucy Dacus to the anticipation building for Mt. Joy and Kali Uchis, there’s a bit of everything on this release radar. Get ready to spin some vinyl, shuffle through new tracks, and embrace whatever comes next. Because let’s face it these new releases are full of magic, chaos, and plenty of emotional moments that demand our attention. Shall we dive in?

Albums

Bon Iver: SABLE, FaBLE

After six years Bon Iver presents his fifth studio album. This album by Bon Iver has an upbeat twist differing from his typical gloomy sound. However, before SABLE, fABLE, there was just the EP SABLE which was released in October. This EP has the darker, more emotionally raw tracks on it. In an interview with Lil Yachty, Bon Iver said he wanted his listeners to spend six months listening to the darker songs as the full album experience wouldn’t make much sense with the blended upbeat and dark vibes. Before the album came out Bon Iver teased an a cappella clip of featured artist Dijon on the track Day One. Day One was an easy favorite track of mine and answered the ultimate question from my previous article about Dijon and what he is working on musically in his life. Bon Iver highlights how much he admires Dijon and Mk.gee’s musical style along with their influence on much of the album. This is an album you don’t want to skip over on the release radar. This is an album to enjoy on a hike on a late spring day as its layered atmospheric folk sound is perfect for exploring nature and acceptance.

Djo: The Crux

Joe Keery (AKA Steve Harrington from Stranger Things) leans even further into his psych-pop persona with his third studio album The Crux. If DECIDE (his previous album) gave us fuzzy guitars, synth heavy throwbacks, and a glimpse into his reflective side, The Crux is the next evolution as it is slicker, weirder, and a little more self-aware. There’s no way you missed End of Beginning blowing up across social media for months. Now, with The Crux, Joe Keery is proving that the viral moment wasn’t just a fluke. He’s calling this a concept album, a fictional hotel (pictured on his album cover) where each song is a different guest stuck at a life crossroads. Think quirky characters and a soundtrack that hops between Steely Dan style grooves, Tame Impala flows, and Paul McCartney vocal twists. I have already spent some time gushing over this album on my radio show as I believe it will take some time for mainstream media to catch on to the timelessness of this concept album. Many varying sources seem to question his work and the organization of it. I strolled into my hometown’s local record store only planning to buy a couple of CDs, but once I saw the only copy of The Crux on vinyl I grabbed it without a second thought. It’s safe to say once you pick the album up you won’t want to put it back down.

Malcolm Todd: Malcolm Todd

Malcolm Todd’s self-titled debut Malcolm Todd is a wild ride through heartbreak, existential dread, and his signature sarcastic charm. If you’re already familiar with his viral hit Chest Pain (I Love) (let’s be real, it was all over TikTok) then you know Todd’s not afraid to make you laugh while pulling at your heartstrings. He kicks off Malcolm Todd with Harry Styles, highlighting the messy side of show business. Over a tight, bouncy beat, he opens with “Dance monkey, dance, you’re our favorite fool,” calling out how fame demands a performance 24/7, and if you don’t play along, you get shelved. He’s not subtle, and that’s the point. Even with all the humor, you can hear the anxiety creeping in. Malcolm’s not just worried about staying relevant he’s already thinking about what happens if the fame fades. This is explored more with a Tyler the Creator’s Flog Gnaw Fest reference, half-joking that LA loves him, so what gives? But then, in true Todd fashion, he shrugs it off with a little line like, “Next year I’ll play at a better time of day.” The hit Bleed with Omar Apollo is hands down one of the standout moments. The music video? Peak cinema. But lyrically, it’s about emotional violence: giving someone total control over how you hurt. “Put your hands around my ribcage” shouldn’t sound romantic, but somehow it hits. The whole album closes with I’ll Come Back For You and what a send-off it is. It’s gentle, sad, and kind of beautiful. Soft horns, subtle guitar, and a final voicemail that reminds you Malcolm’s still on this ride and still figuring it out like so many others in this world. He may joke his way through the pain, but you know he means it when he says he’ll come back.

Playboi Carti: MUSIC – SORRY 4 DA WAIT

Many of us thought the day would never come, but Playboi Carti’s new album Music is finally here, and it’s big. We’ve been waiting since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, and now Carti’s delivered with 30 tracks, which is like a whole mixtape and then some. This one’s got everything: DJ Swamp Izzo on the drops, beats from artists like Kanye West and Cardo, and, of course, Carti’s signature vibe that holds everything together. And the features on features on features. You’ve got Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and the most surprising of all, Kendrick Lamar. It’s got the internet buzzing, but for Carti, it feels like a huge flex to prove just how big of a deal he is. After years of hype, Music feels like Carti finally solidifying himself in the rap game. If you thought Carti was just slow on dropping music, well he makes up for it in volume. 30 songs, a full hour, and change. Carti isn’t here for just a couple of tracks he’s giving fans more than enough to dive into. It’s honestly like he’s trying to fill up an entire playlist with no skips. Then, there’s Kendrick, who shows up on Mojo Jojo, Backdoors, and Good Credit. You wouldn’t think Carti and Kendrick would even get along like that, but these tracks prove otherwise. There’s this unexpected overlap in their worlds. As for Uzi, they’re back together after a minute. Carti and Uzi are rap royalty from the SoundCloud era, and their tracks Jumpin and Twin Trim on Music take you right back to 2018, which feels like a vibe that everyone’s been craving. Speaking of vibes, Music is dripping with them, especially on We Need All Da Vibes where Young Thug pulls out his signature energy that makes the track. It’s one of the standouts on the album, and Ty Dolla $ign seals the deal with a hook that’s chef’s kiss. Tracks like Walk with Future have this throwback feel, but they don’t sound old. It’s all just new, with Carti leading the charge.

Ken Carson: More Chaos

Another big album rollout, More Chaos, is truly a vibe overload. Lyrically, Ken pushes boundaries, but sometimes it crosses into uncomfortable territory, like in Dismantled. While it’s clear Ken’s got the chaotic energy and raw potential, More Chaos doesn’t feel like a major step forward. It keeps him relevant, but it’s not the game-changing album I was hoping for. He’s got room to grow, but the foundation is solid.

Lucy Dacus: Forever Is A Feeling

Forever Is a Feeling is Lucy Dacus’ way of navigating this overwhelming mix of love, yearning, and heartbreak, but the album feels like it’s holding back a bit. It’s all about her complicated feelings for her Boygenius bandmate, Julien Baker, and it’s got this bittersweet vibe of unspoken attraction. The lyrics are intense, like she’s desperate to give in to her feelings. Dacus’ previous stuff had way more bite, like sarcasm and raw emotion. This album? It’s sweet and sentimental, but it feels almost too safe sometimes. There are some darker tracks, like Talk and Bullseye where her voice has more of an edge, but even then, the music doesn’t match the intensity of the lyrics. What’s cool about Forever Is a Feeling is how it portrays queer love, but not in the messy, dramatic way we usually see in pop music. Dacus is talking about the joy of being in a steady, happy relationship, which is rare in mainstream music, and that’s kind of radical. The track Lost Time is sweet, about folding your partner’s clothes while they sing in the shower. It’s that cozy, domestic love, which is lovely, but the album’s vibe feels like it’s designed to be background music, not something that hits you in the gut. Overall, it’s charming and cute, but it just doesn’t capture that wild, messy intensity that love and desire typically have musically for her.

Fontaines D.C.: Romance (Deluxe Edition)

With the deluxe drop, Fontaines D.C. deepens the themes of love and postmodern disillusionment found in the original Romance. New tracks bring more texture to make you want to hit repeat. The deluxe version expands from 11 to 14 tracks, including their latest single, It’s Amazing To Be Young plus the brand-new track Before You I Just Forget. They even close it out with a cool piano medley of Starburster and David Lynch’s Lady In The Radiator Song. Their last album, Skinty Fia, hit number one in the UK and Ireland, but Romance is the one that blew them up. With singles like Starburster and Romance that became huge rock anthems in 2024. If you have never heard of them, now is the perfect time to hop on the train and test them out.

Singles & Eps

The Dare: LCA

The Dare is NYC’s chaotic dance-punk it-boy right now, and LCA is a track for sweaty frat basements (If the common frat understood the concept) and trashy glamour. Short, snarky, and pulsing with bratty energy, it brings back early 2000s electroclash. This track feels like new-wave recession pop. LCA came out ahead of the deluxe album What’s Wrong With New York?: Afters, set to release on June 13th. As a huge The Dare fan this is an album I am eagerly awaiting.

The Marías: Come Back To Me & Nobody New (Bonus)

The Marías just dropped their new single Back to Me and it’s giving all the feels. The two tracks dropped on April 3rd and come with Back to Me and a bonus track, Nobody New. Fans have been waiting for this one, especially since the band teased it on Billie Eilish’s tour. The Marías’ signature dreamy indie sound is in full force here. María Zardoya’s soft vocals paired with Jesse Perlman’s guitar work create the perfect vibe for those heartbroken thoughts. The Back to Me music video is as minimalist and moody as the song itself. Zardoya crawls along a ledge, a visual metaphor for being trapped in your mind, replaying heartbreak. The lyrics hit you right in the gut. It’s all about regret, yearning, and that desperation to win back a love you’ve already lost. Don’t get me started on the line “Meet me in Montauk” a reference to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Heartbreak, erased memories, love that’s no longer there…pure emotional chaos. Then there’s Nobody New, which is slower and more somber. The chorus, “There’s nobody new I’m being honest There’s no one like you,” really captures that universal feeling of not being able to move on from a past lover. The Marías continue to blend English and Spanish in their lyrics, adding this extra layer of intimacy and depth to the storytelling. In “Back to Me,” Zardoya even sings in Spanish about not being able to breathe without their love. Talk about raw. If you haven’t heard these yet, what are you waiting for?

Lana Del Rey: Henry, Come On & Bluebird

Us Lana Del Rey fans are getting a little taste of something fresh and it’s exactly what we needed. Bluebird just dropped, and it’s the latest sneak peek into her upcoming album, which we think is going to be one for the books. Following the release of Henry, Come On (that first glimpse into Lana’s “country” phase), Bluebird just might confirm that this new era is not your standard, cowboy hat-wearing buckle bunny country record. It’s something more. Lana’s signature style is alive and well in this track, as she pairs delicate acoustic guitars with rich strings, all while her dreamy vocals glide in that ethereal reverb we’ve come to crave. Did I mention there’s a harmonica solo? Collaborating with Luke Laird and Drew Erickson, it’s clear that the folk vibes are here, but in a way, only Lana can do it. Deeply introspective and hauntingly beautiful. Yet, with all this new music, we’re still left hanging, as the record’s arrival keeps shifting like the wind. Initially teased under the title Lasso for a September 2024 release, we now have The Right Person Will Stay as its new name, with a May 10th release date. Of course, as Lana does best, there’s some mystery surrounding it all. After dropping “Henry, Come On,” she teased us in typical Lana fashion with a little insider info: “You know it’s not going to come on time, right?” Bruh. But really, can we blame her? She’s the kind of artist who keeps us on our toes, and I think that’s part of the magic.

Spacey Jane: Through My Teeth

Spacey Jane is back with Through My Teeth, the latest single from their upcoming album If That Makes Sense, dropping May 9th. The track captures frontman Caleb Harper wrestling with the guilt of growing up, layered with dreamy guitars and nostalgic vibes. It’s a perfect opener for the album, which explores love, loss, and healing. Dip into this Australian band’s music ASAP.

54 Ultra: Upside Down

Upside Down by 54 Ultra is like that perfect vintage feeling track you didn’t know you needed but now can’t stop repeating. It’s got this hazy, upbeat vibe like you’re cruising down the road on a summer evening with the windows down, but also introspective. The lyrics are all about feeling disoriented, but in a way that feels almost freeing. It’s got this sweet balance between mellow synths and punchy beats that give you that little rush of energy, like a shot of pure serotonin. It may not be for everyone, but it’s one of my current study songs.

Wallows: More

The Wallows are so back with the release of More, a seven-track EP that feels like the perfect mix of nostalgia and growth. The opening track, Not Alone hits hard with emotional depth. It’s all about reflecting on relationships that just… linger, with one of the most powerful bridges Wallows has ever written. Deep Dive takes things in a new direction. It’s a love song, but in true Wallows style, it’s layered with vulnerability and the uncertainty of jumping into something real. Overall, More isn’t a major departure from their previous sound, but it’s a step forward. It’s like checking in with an old friend and realizing both of you have grown making this EP a must listen to.

UpCOming Albums

Mt. Joy: Hope We Have Fun

Mt. Joy is back and ready to make us swoon with their fourth album Hope We Have Fun, dropping on May 30th. It’s been a minute since their last release, Orange Blood, but now they’re kicking off this new era under their label, Bloom Field Records. They’ve already teased the album with a few singles like Highway Queen, She Wants to Go Dancing, More More More, and most recently released track God Loves Weirdos. If you loved their kaleidoscopic indie folk sound before, you’re going to be obsessed with this one. The band has been through a lot together, and this album reflects that. They’re all about pushing through the chaos of life, relationships, and touring, while still finding joy in the ride. It’s kinda like they’re saying, “We hope we have fun while we’re at it,” and honestly, who can’t relate to that?

Key Glock: Glockaveli

It’s been a while since we have heard from him, but Key Glock is back with Glockaveli, set to release on May 2nd. Tracks No Sweat, The Grinch, and 3AM in ToKEYo are out now and building up for a likely explosive album. If anything, Glockaveli will prove that Key Glock is only getting better with time. I am super excited to hear the other tracks on this album.

PinkPantheress: Fancy That

Hyperpop meets trip-hop meets heartbreak. The new release Tonight hints that Fancy That will lean into nostalgic production while expressing feelings of heartbreak and detachment. This track is bound to find its way onto your pregame playlist due to the addicting feminine beat.

Kali Uchis: Sincerely,

Kali Uchis is back with Sincerely, and it’s not just an album, it’s a mood. Dropping on May 9th, the new project already has fans buzzing, especially with the release of the single Sunshine & Rain.… a mix of smooth vibes and dreamy production, with Kali’s signature vocals leading the way. This is the third year in a row she’s blessed us with new music, following 2023’s Red Moon in Venus and Orquídeas in 2024. But this time, she’s making the jump to Capitol Records after previously working with Geffen. She’s keeping things humble, expressing gratitude for the journey, and hinting at even more magic ahead. Sincerely, is going to be one for the books.

Passion Mango: Again

One of my favorite less known musicians Passion Mango has returned with the single Again. Blending distorted vocals and lo-fi pop with an alternative R&B edge, Passion Mango sounds like he’s ready to lean into a different sound compared to his gloomier hits like Boy and I am here for it.

Addison Rae: Headphones On

Remember the famous TikTok dancer diving into the music industry from my Welcome Brat Autumn article? Well, Addison Rae has paved her way within the last year with one of the craziest single runs before a debut album that pop has seen in a while with Diet Pepsi, Aquamarine, High Fashion, and now Headphones On. The production of her songs continues to impress me. Addison Rae is making waves again with Headphones On, the fourth single from her upcoming debut album. Lyrically, Headphones On sees Addison reflecting on her parents’ relationship, singing about the pain of broken love and ultimately finding peace with the past. The track drops alongside an iconic music video filmed in Reykjavik, Iceland. Directed by Mitch Ryan, the visual opens with Addison daydreaming in a grocery store, then escapes into the Icelandic countryside, headphones on, letting the music take her away, a feeling I am sure we all know too well. This track is worth a few back-to-back listens.

Lorde: What was That?

Last but not least we are all wondering what is happening with Lorde. She has wiped her social media feed and is seemingly preparing for her next album roll out as four years have now passed since Solar Power was released. She also teased a clip from her new song titled What Was That as she ran through the streets. After that came a post saying the song would be out…soon. No release date, but we are all eagerly awaiting Lorde’s resurrection.

Whether you’re spiraling to heartache bangers, dancing like nobody’s watching, or cramming for finals, there’s something to take away here for everyone. If you’ve made it this far, congrats you officially have better taste than half your mutuals. This is my last piece of the semester with one last drop of my music taste. Thanks for reading along this semester. You can follow my Instagram (@rachqul) and Spotify (linked on linktree in bio) to stay up to date with my favorite new music over the summer!