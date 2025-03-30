Physical Media vs. Digital Streaming: Decoding the Differences in Tate McRae’s “So Close to What”

Similarly to noticing the songs not included on the digital version of the album I listened to on Spotify, I also noticed quite a few songs missing from my CD copy of the album. While “Better Than I Was” and “Call My Bluff” are solely exclusive to CD and vinyl, there are several songs strictly exclusive to digital copies of Tate’s album. An interesting thing I noticed about 2 of the songs missing from the CD is that they are the only 2 songs that have another artist featured on the track. These 2 songs are “I know love featuring The Kid LAROI” and “bloodonmyhands featuring Flo Milli,” and I find it strange how Tate McRae purposefully excluded these 2 songs from the physical media variants of her new album. The other 2 songs that are also digitally exclusive are “Like I Do” and “Means I Care.” On the CD, these 2 songs are replaced by the 2 CD-exclusive songs not available on digital streaming. In addition to these 4 songs not included on the CD and vinyl variants, there is another song released later than the album itself that is marked as a “bonus” song. “Siren Sounds (bonus)” is yet another song that is digitally exclusive.

This last peculiarity I noticed about the differences between the 2 versions of “So Close To What” is the most interesting in my opinion. While the songs “Miss Possessive” and “Sports Car” are both featured on the CD/vinyl as well as digitally, there are slight variations in the CD versions that are not available on digital streaming. Starting off with “Miss Possessive,” while the difference is not significant, it is definitely noticeable since it is at the start of the song. As some of you may know, an early version of the album was leaked prior to its release, which is what caused some of the songs to be changed for the final version. Although I am unsure if this was the reason for this specific change, on the digital version of the song before Tate starts singing, there is a brief cameo of Sydney Sweeney saying “No, seriously, get your hands off my man” while on the CD version it is solely instrumental before Tate begins singing. On the other hand, “Sports Car” has a much more noticeable difference between the version on the CD/vinyl vs. the version on digital streaming platforms. As I previously mentioned, due to the album getting leaked she decided to make some changes to the album. “Sports car” along with “It’s ok, I’m ok” were released as singles before the release of the album. While “It’s ok, I’m ok” remained the same, Tate made some significant changes to the version of “Sports Car” featured on CD and vinyl. First of all, the instrumental on the CD version is not as edited and does not have any echoing effects or substantial editing, unlike the version released digitally with the album. This is largely due to the fact that the version that made it onto the CD was the version that got leaked, therefore causing Tate to change it for the official release of the album. While the chorus remains the same between the 2 versions, there is a verse that was changed entirely for the digital version of the song. The lyrics that come after “thinking about what we did before this verse” on the digital version are “on the corner of the bed, oh, and maybe on the beach, you can do it on your own while you’re looking at me,” then leads into the chorus. On the other hand, in the original version of “Sports Car” featured on the CD and vinyl variants, after the lyric “thinking about what we did before this verse,” comes a revamped version of the chorus, including more backing vocals and a slightly different backing track as well. The ending of the song also includes fewer vocals and a more “funky” instrumental, as well as a slight variation on the chorus ending from the new version that was published digitally.