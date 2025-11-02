“Oh! Rocky!”: Why Rocky Horror is One of the Most Exploited Characters in Cinema

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are at all familiar with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, then you are aware of the eccentric cast of characters and chaotic plotline that ensues. You are probably also aware of Rocky Horror and his tragic story. This article will explore that story and why I believe Rocky Horror is one of the most exploited characters in cinema!

Oh! Rocky! Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter

So, The Story Goes Like This:

Brad and Janet, a newly engaged couple, get a flat tire during an intense rainstorm. In an attempt to search for help in an unfamiliar and desolate area, Brad and Janet stumble across a castle. Upon entering the castle, they are greeted by a cast of eccentric alien characters, most notably, mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who unveils to the dazed couple his greatest creation yet, Rocky Horror, an artificially made “muscle man.” As a night of wild events unfold, including scientific experiments, murder, and provocative stage performances, Brad and Janet escape the castle, having lost their sexual innocence at the hands of the sexually provocative and possessive Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 horror musical, modernly referred to as a “cult classic,” due to its tradition of audience participation and blend of parody, camp, horror, and musical. Further, it became a staple among the queer community due to its depiction of queer and gender fluid characters, and themes of sexual liberation. However, with these themes of empowerment came criticisms, specifically in the exploitation of its title character: Rocky Horror. So a question we must consider is:

“Is It Problematic?”

An argument can be made that really any piece of entertainment media can be and is problematic, and this is especially true for The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This is further entrenched by the fact that it is older media, and much of the language and images of queerness that are depicted are inherently harmful in the fact that they are outdated and, rightfully so, unacceptable in today’s society. So yes, it is problematic and portrays insensitive and destructive stereotypes of queer and non gender-conforming individuals. However, in my opinion, the most detrimental issue that the film portrays is the depiction of Rocky Horror, one of cinema’s most exploited characters, for several reasons:

Rocky Horror as an Object of Gratification Frank-N-Furter, alien scientist and sex fiend, creates Rocky as an object of sexual gratification. This is apparent in one of Frank-N-Furter’s lead performances “I Can Make You a Man” in which he describes Rocky as the “perfect man” and a “strong man.” Frank creates a man that reflects his ideas of perfection in order to derive pleasure from him. Frank-N-Furter designs Rocky solely to be an object of pleasure rather than as an individual with his own worth. Rocky’s worth is entirely drawn from the gratification that he supplies to Frank-N-Furter, and Frank-N-Furter takes advantage of this. Frank uses Rocky’s creation as a way to perform and satisfy his sexual desires, realizing that Rocky Horror is inherently naive, and overall treats Rocky as an object used for gratification rather than an individual with value. Forced Naivety & Inexperience Rocky Horror is a newly, lab created being. Due to being a product of creation rather than an individual with lived experiences, Rocky is inherently naive and almost childlike, not having a clear understanding of the world or even his own understanding of his purpose. Rocky has no experiences as an individual other than his creation. In his solo song and simultaneous initial appearance in the film, Rocky performs “Sword of Damocles,” in which he confesses that he does not understand why, but that he feels a perpetual feeling of anxiety and impending doom, even when literally having just been brought to life by Frank-N-Furter. This naivety is also clear when Rocky attempts to save Frank-N-Furter. Despite Frank’s clear exploitation of Rocky, he attempts to save him after he is electrocuted and killed by alien siblings Riff-Raff and Magenta, who realize Frank-N-Furter had become distracted from his initial task of creating life and becoming too engrossed in his own pleasures and desires. Rocky’s instinctual attempt to rescue Frank-N-Furter despite being manipulated and used as an object of pleasure at the hands of Frank shows his naivety and attachment to Frank-N-Furter, as he sees him as his creator, not realizing the true gravity and his corrupt control over Rocky. Rocky Horror’s Tragic End While attempting to save Frank-N-Furter, Rocky also dies after being shot by the alien siblings for his rescue attempt. On the same night that he was given life, Rocky Horror is killed attempting to save the man who created and used him for his own pleasure. Rocky Horror dies alongside Frank-N-Furter, just as naive as he had been “born,” and without having lived any human experiences other than being the object of Frank-N-Furter’s fantasies. The film ends with the cast recovering from the chaos caused during the night in the final song “Super Heroes” after the deaths of both Frank-N-Furter and his creation, Rocky Horror. His short time and sole purpose of being an object of pleasure to Frank-N-Furter makes Rocky’s death tragic. Since he is unable to live an experience other than to be an object to his creator, Rocky is heavily exploited and dies without knowing a life other than being a pleasure tool for Frank-N-Furter.

Is It Worth a Watch?

Despite some of its problematic language and representations, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a worthwhile watch. It includes commentary on identity and sexual freedom, which was groundbreaking for its time, and its entertainment value still stands. The Rocky Horror Picture Show broke boundaries that many films were not willing to do, and still stands as a highly recognized representation of queer media by those in the LGBTQIA+ community as a film that did what others refused to do. For this reason, it continues to stand the test of time, and proves itself to be worthy of the title of a “cult classic.”