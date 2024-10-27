October and November’s Can’t Miss Movie Lineup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

The colder seasons have always meant going to the movies for me, with Thanksgiving and Christmas being some of the largest movie release weekends of the whole year. Plus, what else are you going to do on a cold night with your friends or family? This fall’s line-up is GOOD, and I’m here to tell you what I think will be worth seeing.

We Live in Time – October 18th

This new movie, starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, is about characters being brought together in a chance encounter that changes their lives. The story goes through their relationship as it changes and develops throughout their lives and the challenges they face related to the limits of time. I am excited for a new romance movie to come out because romances are my favorite. Plus, Florence has had a series of strong performances recently in movies Midsommar, Little Women, Oppenheimer, and Don’t Worry Darling. I am so excited to see what she has done in this movie! The internet is already talking about this movie, and it’s only been out for a few days.

Best Christmas Pageant Ever – November 8th

Based on the bestselling novel by Barbara Robinson, this movie follows the six Herdman siblings who are known in their community to be bad kids. The Herdmans end up with the lead roles in the church Christmas pageant. Despite their differences, these mischievous kids end up teaching the whole town about the true meaning of Christmas. I remember reading this story in third grade and am so excited to see it made into a movie. This is definitely one to see with your family as we get closer to the holiday season.

Wicked – November 22nd

This is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Everyone knows Ariana Grande is a very talented singer, but we haven’t seen her act in any large productions since her time on Nickelodeon. Also, Bridgerton hubby Jonathan Bailey stars as the love interest. I love a good musical, and I have never seen Wicked so needless to say, I am SO excited for this to come out and will definitely be seeing it over Thanksgiving break.

Moana 2 – November 27th

The original Moana is one of my FAVORITE Disney movies. The story, the music (Lin Manuel Miranda, I love you), and the cast did so well. I’m excited to see the sequel as it follows Moana’s next journey to the far seas after she gets an unexpected call from one of her ancestors. I am nervous because I feel like sequels are not as good as the originals and since Lin Manuel Miranda is not a part of this project the music may suffer. Either way, I will be watching this film either in theaters or once it comes to Disney+.