My top 8 Disney Halloween Episodes in TV Shows & Where to Watch them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grab your popcorn because “Monstober” is officially here and that means binge watching all things Halloween. “Monstober” was a Halloween-themed programming that was annually streamed only on Disney Channel from the year 2011-2022 featuring special episodes, movies, and marathons of all spooky scary content. In honor of it being the month October, I compiled a list of some of my favorite spooky episodes that can all be found on Disney+.

1. Ant Farm: mutANT farm (season 1, episode 14)

I have to start off with the episode that brought us the iconic song “Calling All The Monsters” by China Anne McClain, which I have listened to every single Halloween since it originally aired in 2011. This fantasy episode where it is China’s first day in the mutANT program where everyone in it is monsters hence the name of the song.

2. Liv and Maddie: Helgaween-A-Rooney (season 2, episode 3)

“Sisters by chance, friends by FORCE” replaced “Sisters by chance, friends by choice” for this episode of Liv and Maddie. This is Liv and Maddie’s second Halloween episode, but by far my favorite out of all. Not only is the plot extremely original when an amulet gives them a frightening triplet names Helga, but we have to give Dove Cameron some props for playing all three very different characters at the same time.

3. Jessie: Ghost Bummers (season 3, episode 1)

This is the Second Halloween episode of Jessie. I remember this episode so vividly with Mrs. Chesterfield’s rooftop party, the proton packs, and the amazing costumes. This episode is based on the 1984 supernatural comedy film known as Ghostbusters.

4. Jessie: Runaway bride of Frankenstein (Season 3, episode 23)

Jessie has a total of four Halloween episodes! The third one being “Runaway bride of Frankenstein”. In this episode, Jessie takes the kids to a Halloween festival while she thinks about whether or not she wants to marry Brooks. Later in the episode, she finds out that none of the kids originally like him which throws a wrench in her wedding plans. The episode ends on a cliff hanger and is picked back up in the next episode “There goes the bride” where she decides not to go through with the wedding Afterall.

5. Austin and Ally: Costumes and Courage (season 2, episode 1)

This episode is the first time we get to see Austin and Ally perform together by getting over her stage freight. In this episode, Austin is supposed to perform Ally’s song with Taylor Swift but when a ghost hunting mission goes wrong, Taylor is no longer able to perform. Ally overcomes her stage freight ( since she is in a costume) and steps in for her.

6 and 7. Best friends whenever: Cid and Shelbys haunted escape ( season 1, episode 9) & Girl meets world: girl meets world of terror (season 2, episode 18)

Did someone say crossover?! I loveeee a good crossover episode and that’s exactly what this is. Cid and Shelby use Barry’s brand new invention to travel to NYC, only to find themselves locked inside of a haunted house with Rylie and Lucas from Girl Meets World.

8. Wizards of Waverly place: Halloween ( Season 3, episode 2)

If you think about it, all of wizards of Waverly place is Halloween. The specific episode I am talking bout today is where they have their annual haunted house. Every year Justin makes it boring and lame (shocker). Alex decides she needs to spice it up a little so she goes into the wizard world and brings back three ghosts. The ghosts weren’t scary enough so she decides to go back and get the scariest ghost that she could find and brought him back. This is when things go wrong for the Russo family.

Happy binging!!!!