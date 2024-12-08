My Top 5 Favorite Destinations I Visited While Studying Abroad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Hello, all prospective world travelers! If you’re planning on studying abroad or traveling to Europe soon, I would love to recommend some destinations to visit while you are nearby. As any trip does, traveling requires careful budgeting, itinerary planning, and research, but the lifelong memories made and cultural experiences to be gained are so worth the work and effort! To help you get started with your travel research/planning, I am going to dive into some of my favorite places I visited during my semester abroad in the UK.

5) Cambridge

I was struggling to decide if Cambridge or Brighton should be ranked 5th on my list, since both places offered very different attractions and dynamics. I decided to recognize Cambridge, though, because it resonated with me as an aspiring student affairs professional. I was really curious to see a college town in the UK since I want to work in the field of higher ed, and Cambridge was a perfect example of that. Featuring an extraordinary, traditional campus, exploring the University of Cambridge felt like stepping into a Dead Poets Society dream. While we were there, we also jumped at the opportunity to go punting, which was essentially a scenic boat tour past sights on campus and other outstanding features of the town, such as the Mathematical Bridge and the Bridge of Sighs. Overall, Cambridge was a very picturesque city that showcased all the hustle and bustle of a thriving UK college town. It was amazing to spend the day there checking out the exquisite campus and the surrounding area, and next time I would love to write/do homework in one of the local coffee shops/cafes, so I can feel like a true Cambridge student!

4) Porto, Portugal

Taking 4th place is Porto, Portugal. I was absolutely blown away by the beauty of this country, especially since we weren’t even visiting one of the popular touristy spots in Portugal. But Porto was super affordable, not crowded at all, and extremely gorgeous even at the end of October! It was also a nice surprise that almost everyone we encountered spoke English, even with Portuguese being the native language. While in Porto, some highlights for me were the open-air market that featured many kinds of authentic cuisines and hand-made artifacts (I always love a good market, and it can be convenient for Christmas shopping!), the view of the skyline and historic buildings along the Douro River, and the fascinating Praia da Luz beach. We also went to this amazing restaurant for dinner called Majara, where we enjoyed delicious seafood and desserts for very cheap prices. As for the market, Mercado do Bolhao first opened in 1837 and has been a renowned location ever since, with over three floors of vendors and family-run businesses. Additionally, the architecture along the riverwalk and stunning scenery of the beach were quite breathtaking, and I will definitely be back!

3) London

London, a world-class, must-visit destination. Ranking 3rd, I greatly enjoyed my trip to London and enjoyed this big city a lot more than New York City or Detroit. It was enjoyable to visit in the off-peak tourist season and even though the city was absolutely huge, we were still able to see so much in a short amount of time! We successfully made it to Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, St. James’s Park, and the National Gallery. We also admired Tower Bridge at night on the water surrounded by several buildings along the skyline, in addition to seeing the Tower of London at night. I’m excited to return to London for my 21st birthday weekend so that I can catch some things I didn’t get to see before, like the British Museum, the British Library, Borough Market, and Piccadilly Square. Everyone should visit London at least once in their lifetime, but I would strongly suggest visiting around Christmastime so that you can enjoy all the holiday decorations and the many Christmas markets!

2) Edinburgh, Scotland

I have been wanting to visit Scotland for years now and let me say, it exceeded my expectations for the wintertime and pulled a close second in my rankings! Even though it was extremely snowy when I visited, Edinburgh was so beautiful to see in the snow and there was a special aura about it that I just can’t put my finger on. It was almost like a homey feeling that I encountered right when we arrived. My favorite attraction in Edinburgh would have to be the Castle. Especially being lit up at night by the Christmas lights and with snow atop the rocks, it was truly a magnificent sight. We also stayed in a one-of-a-kind hostel right by the castle, called Castle Rock Hostel, where we got a view of the castle from our window! The theming of the hostel was quite eccentric and provided a very unique lodging experience. We were able to walk the Royal Mile when it was covered in snow, and make it to the National Gallery of Scotland, the University of Edinburgh, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Museum of Edinburgh, Edinburgh Old Town, and St. Giles’ Cathedral (where we got a free violin concert). What we saw of the University of Edinburgh campus was also quite magical and luminous at night! Visiting Edinburgh felt like returning home, and I would love to come back when it is green and lush in the spring/summertime.

1) Dublin, Ireland

I absolutely loved it in Dublin! A city glowing with vibrancy and radiance, I could totally see myself living there one day. Full of culture, history, friendly locals, amazing food, and tons to see and do, Dublin lands the top spot on my list. From visiting Dublin, my favorite attractions include Dublin Castle, Trinity College Dublin, the National Gallery of Ireland, St. Stephen’s Green, the shops on Grafton Street, and Samuel Beckett Bridge (the one that looks like a harp). I also really enjoyed St. Patrick’s Cathedral and visiting the market set up just beside it; it was so authentically Irish! I wanted to make it to Cork as well, but since we were limited on time, we decided to spend our weekend getting the most out of Dublin. I’m hoping to teach overseas one day in Europe, hopefully I’ll be able to secure a position in Dublin!

That pretty much sums up my favorite destinations I’ve traveled to while being abroad! I’m glad to have shared some recommendations of things to do and places to go, and I hope that my experiences and suggestions can inspire others to take a leap towards international travel. Being able to admire and explore cities/countries that I have learned about, researched, and seen in pictures has been so surreal and worth all the work that it took to get me to the UK, and I will definitely revisit each of these places again whenever I can!