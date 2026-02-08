My Top 10 Songs of 2025 – And Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To start this off, I want to clarify that I have a very eclectic music taste. It truly ranges from one end of the spectrum to the other. However, this year felt different. My listening habits were more consistent than in years past, and I found myself forming stronger emotional connections to certain songs rather than just skipping around genres.

So, without further ado, here are my top 10 songs of 2025, ranked from lowest to highest — and why each one mattered to me.

10. “Life Goes On” – The Sundays

This song always reminds me of springtime at BG. It feels like the hope of winter slowly fading into warmer days. The simple, upbeat sound makes everything feel lighter, like flowers starting to bloom again. Every time I listen to it, it instantly puts me in a better mood.

9. “(We’ll Be) United” – The Intruders

This is the song to fall in love to. The lyrics are incredibly romantic, and it makes me want to skip around campus smiling for no reason at all. I actually discovered it through a Slushy Noobz TikTok edit — if you know, you know. Ever since then, it’s been on repeat.

8. “Late Nights and Heartbreak” – Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

I had to switch up the romance vibe a bit with this one. The song is written from the perspective of a cheating woman, which is something we don’t hear very often. Hannah Williams’ voice is full of passion and emotion, making her music impossible to stop listening to once you start.

7. “Junkhead” – Alice in Chains

Okay, really switching it up now. For some context, I worked in maintenance over the summer, and this song somehow helped me fully lean into the 40-year-old blue-collar worker mindset. Beyond that, it’s just undeniably catchy, and Layne Staley’s vocals are incredible. It became a go-to song during long workdays.

6. “What a Fool Believes” – The Doobie Brothers

I really connected with this song while going through a breakup. It was one I already knew, but during that time it took on a whole new meaning. There’s something so satisfying about describing someone as a “fool,” which is why this became my happy little breakup song. Because honestly — oh, what a fool he was.

5. “La Mentira” – Luis Miguel

We’re back to romance music. Luis Miguel has always been a favorite of mine. His voice and Spanish ballads bring me so much comfort. This song is incredibly heartfelt, and you can feel the longing in every lyric. It’s the kind of song that just stays with you.

4. “Blurry” – Puddle of Mudd

More than anything else, I fell in love with the lyrics of this song. They might seem simple at first, but they express a deep sense of longing and pain. Wes Scantlin writes about his struggles being separated from his family and the intense loneliness that comes with it. You can truly feel that emotion throughout the song.

3. “Creep” – Stone Temple Pilots

Have you ever listened to a song so much that your friends get annoyed with you? That was me with this song. It was quite literally my only request for months. The melody is beautiful and instantly grabs your attention. Even my friends who aren’t fans of grunge ended up liking it — until I played it one too many times.

2. “Don’t Follow” – Alice in Chains

I don’t even know how to describe how deeply this song affects me — I just feel it in my soul. Dare I say, it’s one of Alice in Chains’ best songs. The slow rhythm paired with the harmonica creates something truly special. I will forever recommend this song to anyone, no matter what their music taste is.

1. “Soon As I Get Home” – Faith Evans

Faith Evans comes in with one of the most beautiful voices I’ve ever heard. This song is catchy, upbeat, smooth, funky — honestly, you name it. It completely surprised me, and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since. It’s the kind of song that puts you in such a good mood you can’t escape it. And yes, it’s a romance song — which, if you couldn’t tell by now, is one of my favorite genres.

Looking back, these songs don’t just represent what I listened to in 2025 — they reflect different moments, emotions, and versions of myself throughout the year. Whether I was working long days, healing from a breakup, missing home, or simply enjoying the small joys of everyday life, each song became a soundtrack to that experience. If nothing else, this list proves that music has a way of finding us exactly when we need it.