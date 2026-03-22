My Thoughts on Bridgerton Season 4

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest Gentle Reader,

Another season of Bridgerton has come and gone, and the time has come for This Author to comment on it. I think I speak for all of us when I say that this was a good season indeed. While the storyline felt rushed in certain places, and too slow in others, and the intimacy scenes were over the top as always, the good outweighs the bad, and we all need a little more positivity in our lives, Dear Reader.

Let us start on this season’s diamonds, shall we? We were graced with the particular grace and beauty of a certain Australian actress, one Yerin Ha, as Sophie Baek. Her performance captured the yearning, the deep grief, and the overall zest for life needed to play a Cinderella character. And of course, Luke Newton was delightfully charming as always as Benedict. Pairing them together was a stellar match. While pairing a rake with a woman much smarter than he is has become a bit tiresome after four seasons, this show has remained popular for a reason, and the chemistry between the two actors makes for a good watch.

But while the romance between Sophie and Benedict is the main plot, Bridgerton wouldn’t be Bridgerton without its side plots, some of which have been better than others. This season was the first time, I confess, that I have enjoyed all of them. Whether it be the increased focus on the household servants, the developments in Lady Danbury’s and Queen Charlotte’s friendship, the proper conclusion of Penelope’s Lady Whistledown arc, or the setup for Francesca’s season, I found myself quite invested in the happenings on the ton.

This Author will also devote a particular moment to tip her hat to the pop music covers chosen for this season. Particular flowers must go to the usages of Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted”, Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?”, Paramore’s “All I Wanted”, and the ever delightful Charlie XCX’s “360.”

Finally, we have arrived at the central question on everyone’s mind when a social season ends. Whom shall have their flowers next? Eloise has declared herself “on the shelf” this season (which, to those who have read the books, is a clear sign), but the foundations were being laid for Francesca’s storyline as well. This Author is inclined to think Eloise is next, but eagerly awaits Francesca’s storyline with bated breath (🧡🤍🩷).

It is time for me to rest my quill, (or in this case, keyboard), until another Bridgerton season comes out for us to obsess over. Until then, let us all obsess over this one.

Yours truly,

M