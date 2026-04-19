My Go-To Summer Album List for 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the semester wrapping up, I’m sure everyone is getting in the mood for the summer season. This summer is all about resetting your mindset after finals and enjoying the nice weather with your free time. Whether it’s windows down on a drive, laying out in the sun with your friends, or just hanging out everyday, there’s always music that fits the vibe perfectly. To get into the mood, I’ve been keeping a few go-to albums on repeat that instantly set the mood and make everything feel better than it did when I was cramming exams and papers all semester.

Kansas Anymore – Role Model

Released during the summer of 2024 by hit artist Role Model, Kansas Anymore brings a softer, more indie-folk vibe that feels perfect for slower summer days. The 13 tracks on this album show a different side that he hadn’t had in his past music, and it’s the kind of album you throw on during a sunset drive or when you just want to relax and think a little while tanning out in the sun.

Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally – Harry Styles

Released by Harry Styles this year, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally is exactly what the title suggests. This new album is a fun, flirty, and perfect track list for this summer. The album leans into carefree energy and just sounds like the moments of getting dressed up and going out with your friends. I mean come on, I think everyone is listening to this album this summer. We’re all going to see clips of this tour once the summer comes to an end, so it’s a perfect summer listen before we get FOMO.

Abbey Road – The Beatles

Released in 1969 by The Beatles, Abbey Road is a classic that never loses its impact. If anyone has learned anything from my articles, it’s that I will find any excuse to talk about The Beatles, so of course I had to include this classic that’s one of my personal favorites. Abbey Road is known as one of the bands most iconic projects with unforgettable songwriting. Even if you’ve heard it a thousand times, it’s never loses that feeling of a perfect summer day.

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter is such a fun listen. I’ve loved Sabrina since her days on Disney and this is one of her albums that really has no skips in my opinion. Especially after her iconic Coachella performance, I think everyone is in the mood for Sabrinawood and this album. It has that mix of catchy and slightly emotional that makes it perfect for blasting in the car with your friends or when you’re getting ready for a night out after you spent all day in the sun.

Voulez-Vous – ABBA

Released in 1979, Voulez-Vous by ABBA is the perfect definition of summer energy. It’s upbeat, nostalgic, and impossible to not dance to. If you’re ever in a bad mood, putting on any ABBA album will instantly fix your mood.

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Harry’s House by Harry Styles is such an easy, feel-good album. It’s super laid back but is still super fun, and it perfectly fits any summer situation. I remember being a junior in high school when this album released. It was the end of the year and almost every teacher was letting their students sit outside. I listened to it all summer after the year ended and to this day, it still captures that same exact feeling. Whether you’re at the beach or just hanging out doing nothing, this album is full of the perfect summer tracks.

Twenty Twenty – DJO

I love a good DJO album, especially since I’ve been listening to him since 2022. Every album of his just has a certain vibe to it that makes me feel like it’s warm out and the sun is shining. Twenty Twenty by DJO has that dreamy, slightly indie vibe that feels perfect for late nights. It’s a little different but in a good way, and it’s one of those albums that grows on you the more you listen.

DECIDE – DJO

Another DJO album of course. DECIDE by DJO is a little more upbeat and experimental, but still keeps that same chill energy. It’s great for when you want something fun but not too intense and it’s just easy to vibe to.

The Crux – DJO

Okay, I might have just suggested every DJO album to you guys, but I promise I would never give a bad song recommendation! Released this past summer in 2025, The Crux by DJO continues with that same unique sound, and it’s perfect if you’re already a fan. It feels a little more personal and is great for those quieter summer moments.

Breakfast In America – Supertramp

This album is such a classic in my books for the warmer seasons. Released in 1979, Breakfast In America by Supertramp is such a good mix of upbeat and chill. It’s one of those albums that feels kind of nostalgic even if you didn’t grow up listening to it.

Can’t Buy A Thrill – Steely Dan

Another band my music loving family introduced me to, Steely Dan. Can’t Buy A Thrill by Steely Dan is super smooth and easy to listen to. It’s perfect for background music when you’re hanging out or just want something that makes everything feel a little calmer. My personal favorite has to be Dirty Work, it’s my favorite to listen to at night when I’m sitting outside.

Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Released in 1999, Californication by Red Hot Chili Peppers just screams summer, and I think everyone knows it. It’s a mix of chill and a little edgy, and it always feels right when you’re driving around with the windows down. I spent a lot of summer 2023 listening to this album and it definitely got me through that summer before I started my first year of college.

Currents – Tame Impala

Released in 2015, Currents by Tame Impala is perfect for those late-night, slightly introspective summer vibes. It’s dreamy, a little emotional, and one of those albums you can just get lost in. I don’t know about anyone else, but I will be ending my summer by going to one of his shows in August, so I had to include this album. It’s a classic, but has so many of my favorite songs in it.

At the end of the day, summer is all about making memories, relaxing, and just enjoying life a little bit more after a stressful semester. No matter what you’re doing, the right music can make those moments even better. These albums have been on repeat for me for years and really capture all of the different moods of summer, so hopefully you can find a few new favorites to add to your own playlists.

Don’t worry, I’ll help you out!

Here’s my summer 2026 playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6V9dXyp4IAGR5zr5OuXNWL?si=420872c5f670451d