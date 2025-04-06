The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

I love coffee, so it only makes sense that I love cafes. Starbucks always hits the spot, but I’ve grown to love the experience of going to the less-known small cafes. There’s something about them that feels so cozy and intimate. Last summer, my friends and I started visiting new cafes just for fun. So here are a few of my favorite local cafes in the Columbus area!

#1 Fox in the Snow

Kicking off with one of my faves, Fox in the Snow!! This is one of the first cafes that I visited with my friends. I love the ambiance of this place! It has a very rustic, vintage look to it. Their coffee is delicious, especially their vanilla lattes. They use a homemade vanilla syrup unique to them in their vanilla lattes.

I also enjoy their hot chocolates. Free advice: always get it with the marshmallow because, first of all, it’s HUGE. And it adds creaminess to your hot chocolate as it melts slowly.

I would recommend Fox in the Snow to anyone who wants a good pastry along with their coffee. Fox in the Snow makes their own pastries every morning, and once they’re gone…they’re gone. So, I would show up earlier in the day rather than later. My personal favorites are the strawberry diamond and the blueberry galette.

#2 Shibam

This cafe is probably what led to my obsession with going to new cafes. First things first, the interior of this cafe is utterly stunning!! Shibam is a Yemeni cafe, and its interior reflects their heritage and country.

I’ve only been to Shibam once and I had the lotus latte. It had a light floral touch that was present but not overpowering, which I enjoyed. I will say, the drinkware they served the latte in was very aesthetic and custom to the cafe.

Shibam also has a variety of pastries, including their honeycomb which I really wanted to try. Something to look forward to on my next visit!

#3 Tous Les Jours

If you’re looking for a cute breakfast or brunch cafe, this is the place for you! This is my favorite place to go during the summertime with my girlies to talk about life over an iced latte and a sweet treat.

Tous Les Jours is a cafe and a bakery combined. I would highly recommend the tiramisu latte. The drink itself is delicious and very aesthetic, as you can see each layer of the drink mimicking the tiramisu style. Definitely makes an Insta-worthy post!

Their pastries are often inspired by a blend of French and Korean culture. I really like their almond croissants!

#4 Qamaria

This is another Yemeni cafe with a beautiful interior. There are multiple locations in the Columbus area, the location I went to had a gorgeous hand-painted mural illustrating a man harvesting coffee beans.

Qamaria has lots of coffee and pastry options as well. I’m dying to try their Dubai chocolate cups on my next visit! It looks heavenly.

#5 Pistacia Vera

If you like macarons, this is the cafe for you! I absolutely adored the aesthetics of this cafe; it reminded me of France. (Not that I’ve been to France, LOL).

It’s a quaint little place in a German village with pastries like pain au chocolat, croissants, eclairs, and of course, macarons! I really liked their lemon macaron and their lavender latte. They now have a lavender citrus matcha, which I would love to try! Lastly, I would say I liked their outdoor seating options as well.

#6 New Grounds

New Grounds isn’t as fancy or aesthetic as the cafes above, but it holds many memories. New Grounds is a small cafe behind my high school where I hung out with my friends during free periods. Every time I walk into this cafe, I remember my 16-year-old self who thought she was sooo cool and sooo independent driving herself to a cafe to drink iced coffee with her friends.

My go-to order here is the Buckeye latte. The hot chocolate freeze is also really good, and any of their Girl Scout-inspired drinks!

These are just some of the cafes in Columbus that I love. There are so many more on my bucket list that I can’t wait to visit and make new memories with. Anyways, if you’re ever in the Columbus area and want to try local coffee, now you have a few cafes to check out!