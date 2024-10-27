My Favorite Coffee Shop Destinations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Sandstone Coffee House

The first stop on my coffee shop journey begins right in the heart of my hometown: Amherst, Ohio. Sandstone Coffee House provides a warm, welcoming, and comfortable environment to relax a while or just grab a coffee to go. This coffee shop will forever hold a special place in my heart. Almost every Friday in high school, my childhood best friend, Claire, and I would always go to Sandstone Coffee House for a sweet treat and to chat about our week. If I had to pick my favorite drink it would have to be a special from their Valentine’s menu, the raspberry cream cold brew.

Broadway Mary’s

The next coffee shop destination, Broadway Mary’s, runs along Broadway Avenue in Lorain, Ohio located just a short distance from Sandstone Coffee House. Unfortunately, I was only able to visit Broadway Mary’s twice before an unexpected closure of the café in late August this year. I was absolutely devastated when I heard the news because I loved the comfy cozy vibes, amazing brunch menu, and the special memories made there. My favorite drink from Broadway Mary’s was definitely the lavender and honey iced latte.

Woodstock Café

The third coffee shop, Woodstock, is located in Vermilion, Ohio, a small beach town along Lake Erie close to my hometown. I have so many special memories at this café including lots of lunch dates and long talks about life’s adventures with my friends and family. Woodstock Café offers a warm, cozy atmosphere full of vintage decor, coffee, and delicious food. My favorite drink would have to be their cookie butter iced chai latte.

Grounds for Thought

The final stop on my coffee shop journey is in the college town of Bowling Green, Ohio well known as Grounds for Thought. I always enjoy homework dates with my college friends or just productive time alone listening to my music, enjoying a delicious coffee and a peanut butter cup cookie. The comfortable environment of Grounds for Thought always relaxes me and motivates me to complete my schoolwork. My favorite drink that I almost always get here is the creme brulé iced latte with oat milk.

