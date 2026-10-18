My Fall Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is just something about fall that makes me fall back in love with familiar favorites. I find myself rediscovering the books, movies and fashion that I have previously enjoyed. This time of year, even the most familiar things feel new again. These are a few things I’ll be turning back to this fall.

One of my favorite parts of fall is the fashion that comes with it. One of my favorite fall staples is a leather jacket. It’s not only perfect for the weather, but it looks really cute with jeans or a skirt. Another one of my fall staples is knee-high boots. I got brown ones from Steve Madden last year and I am still absolutely obsessed with them. My favorite way to wear them is with a jean dress.

In terms of books, fall is the perfect time to read a thriller/mystery. A recent read of mine was That’s Not My Name by Megan Lally. It’s about a girl that wakes up at a police station, not remembering anything. Her dad picks her up and takes her home but something feels really off about the whole situation. Even though the plot twist at the end wasn’t shocking, I was hooked the entire time I was reading it. If you are looking for a more cozy read, I would recommend Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom. This story is about Mitch, who visits his college professor from twenty years ago. His former college professor gives him advice based on his past. His advice is sure to make an impact and I enjoyed this as an audiobook.

I absolutely love to rewatch movies of any genre. Some of my favorite cozy movies I have watched around Halloween include Coraline, The Addams Family, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Halloweentown. Horror movies that I would recommend include Scream, Halloween and The Conjuring. Some romance movies that are perfect for fall that I would recommend would be You’ve Got Mail, 13 Going On 30 and (500) Days of Summer.