My Controversial Take on Taylor Swift’s Newest Album, The Life of a Showgirl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Old Hollywood seduction. Deep red lipstick. Jewels and stones and everything shiny. All of these ideas are what was promised through the advertising for Taylor Swift’s newest album, The Life of A Showgirl. The album was originally announced on the New Heights podcast (run and hosted by her now fiance, Travis Kelce) and was later released on October 3. The album, following its release, gained media attention at a rapid pace with TikToks and reviews circulating hours after the release of the album, TikToks and reviews that did not sing her praises as they had for previous albums. To sum it up, “Swifties” are not happy with the new album. And while I do share some thoughts on the album, my opinion differs quite greatly.

To start, I have to talk about the marketing of this album. I do think that the way in which the album was promoted and advertised gave fans a false sense of how the album would sound. Dark venues with elegant, dramatic, and sequined costumes promised a dark side to Taylor’s fame and experience with the Eras Tour. Instead fans received a version of the album that is representative of Taylor’s experience as a showgirl in the modern day music industry. While I did feel lied to in a way by the marketing, I don’t think that it truly has that big of an impact on the listening experience of the album, after all Taylor is still a showgirl even if it’s not in the way fans expected. As someone who also happens to be very interested in the analytics behind advertising, the whole campaign could have been very intentional in its deceit in one of two ways. One, the life of showgirls is often made out to be one way in film or television but is often the exact opposite so in a way Taylor was referencing this (and even references it in the title track with the line “you don’t know the life of a showgirl baby”. And two, the showgirl lifestyle is all about exaggeration, especially in more sexual contexts, something Taylor excelled at when it came to the promotion of the album.

When it comes to the album’s production both in sound and lyrics, my opinions began to differ. Generally, I like the sound of the album, although several of the songs on it do sound and remind me of other songs. The lyricism of this album is still good, despite what the internet says. If you listen closely to the lyrics, or even the acoustic versions of these songs you will hear the songwriting style that many fans are used to, minus some of the depressing metaphors. My primary issue is with the sound, which isn’t that bad but still could be improved. Now, I may be biased because I’m a fan of Jack Antonoff and his work as a producer but he was definitely needed on this album. Max Martin did a fine job but arguably produces better when the tracks are slower and more stripped rather than what Taylor had in mind for this album. Her great pop albums (and many other great pop albums) were produced by Jack Antonoff who has a unique gift when it comes to that level of production and it was blatantly obvious that his gifted hands did not touch this album. Even with Jack missing, I still enjoy the sound of this album. The songs are catchy and they do sound good to the point where I like listening to it.

Lastly, and arguably the most controversial part of this album is the fact that Taylor Swift is happy now and her songs reflect it. The songs are not full of depressing metaphors or painful piano that makes you want to curl up into a ball and cry. Arguably, Taylor’s previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, gained so much popularity because people were able to relate to those aspects of it. Therefore, people came to expect that same heartbreak from her new album and were let down hard by the fact that they no longer relate to her situation anymore. This is not a new phenomenon. The “Depressing Album Effect” occurred in an identical way in 2021, when Lorde released Solar Power, a direct let down to her fans who were expecting another version of her sophomore album, Melodrama. Fans hated the album at first, upset that it did not meet their expectations of what the album should have been or what the artist should have produced. Years later; however, when Lorde went on tour for her newest album, Virgin, fans posted to TikTok claiming that you shouldn’t have tickets if you can’t sing “Man with the Axe”, a track from Solar Power. I think the same thing will be seen once the initial hate seems to simmer out for The Life of a Showgirl. Personally, The Tortured Poets Department, wasn’t my favorite and it still isn’t. And that’s okay, just like how it’s okay for people to dislike her newest album but it is my firm belief that this album will grow on people as most albums do but I like this album, it’s not top 5 material but it is still good.

So really, you can think what you want about this album, after all you don’t have to love every piece of music from an artist to be a fan of them. But you also don’t have to follow what the internet says either, if you like an album or if you don’t like it, it doesn’t matter because all it is is an opinion. And baby, that’s show business for you.