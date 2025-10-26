This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My fall and winter to-be-read (TBR) list is full of new, fun fantasy releases and some cozy re-reads.

The Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyer

We all know the cult following that the Twilight movies have (and I am a proud follower), but, surprisingly enough, I’ve never read the original book series! The Twilight Saga follows the love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, a human and vampire, respectively. I’ve heard from my older sister (a Twilight connoisseur) that the books are a completely separate entity, so I’m excited to experience her theory for myself.

The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness

This will be a re-read for me! I read this trilogy a few years ago and absolutely adored it. I was recently watching the show with my sister, and it made me want to revisit the book series, so I decided to add it to my cold-weather TBR. This series follows the main character, Diana Bishop, a witch and professor, on her journey to uncover the mystery of Ashmole 782, a hidden manuscript that connects the supernatural.

The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig

I am currently reading this book and am OBSESSED. The Knight and the Moth follows our main character, Sybil Delling (Six), a Diviner, who receives messages from the divine – the Omens. Her sisters, the other Diviners, begin to go missing, and she enlists the help of a (hot) knight to help her. I haven’t read a romantasy book that I’ve enjoyed this much in a long, long time, so this is a breath of fresh air. The Knight and the Moth is the first book in a series, and the sequel, The Knave and the Moon, will be released in September of 2026.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab

I am so excited to read this one. It has been a few years since I’ve read a V.E. Schwab book, but I’m confident this is going to be wonderful. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil follows three women in different centuries who become vampires, and tracks their individual stories as they overlap through time. That’s about as much as I know about the content of the book, but based on the short synopsis and the author I am ready to pick this one up!

Katabasis by R.F. Kuang

I have yet to read a book by R.F. Kaung (criminal, I know), but her newest release sounds right up my alley. In Katabasis, we follow two magician doctoral candidates who have to go into hell to save their thesis advisor so they’re able to receive their letters of recommendation. Crazy. I know. I have no doubt I’m going to love it, and then I’m going to have to pick up Babel, and The Poppy War Trilogy – everyone wish good luck to my wallet!

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Ugh. A modern classic. I have re-read this book every fall or winter since my junior year of high school, and I will not falter this year. This story follows the lead-up to the Trojan war, told from the perspective of Patroclous, a confidant of Achilles. I am absolutely obsessed with this book, and while I know it’s not for everyone, I have loved this book a long time and I’m excited to pick it up again for the fall.

That’s all I have! I am so excited to give these books and read and cozy up with them for the cold weather. Happy reading!