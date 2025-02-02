My Big 6 Grammy Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are on Sunday, February 2nd this year. With everything going on regarding the political climate, college classes going back into session, and the shutting down of TikTok, I haven’t seen much talk of the awards show this year. However, I have been waiting months for this and am still heavily anticipating the winners, as I do every year!

There were so many great albums and artists nominated this year, but Kacey Musgraves not getting the recognition for Deeper Well that she deserved and eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande being snubbed in almost every category were both shocking. The usual nominees, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Billie Eilish, were all nominated for several categories, including “Album of the Year” and “Song of the Year.” The following 6 categories are (arguably) the most anticipated—here are my predictions!

Record of the year

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyonce

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“360” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

These are mostly good contenders. I am a huge fan of “Fortnight” and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” but ultimately, I think it really comes down to “Espresso” or “Not Like Us.” I think they both taught us very valuable lessons—coffee is everything, and none of us are holding grudges as well as Kendrick. Plus, these songs were everywhere. “Good Luck, Babe!” is a great song and was super successful for new artist Chappell Roan, but like “Now and Then” and “360,” I think it falls short compared to the other songs.

album of the year

New Blue Sun – Andre 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyonce

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

BRAT – Charli xcx

I don’t have much to say about these nominations. I am majorly disappointed in voters for not nominating eternal sunshine, because that album deserves the award one hundred percent. Cowboy Carter and Brat were meh to me, and although I absolutely loved THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, I also loved Short n’ Sweet. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess puts up a good fight in this race, but Sabrina Carpenter’s album was a major success and a cultural reset despite me being a huge fan.

song of the year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

This is a really difficult one! Each person had a very strong single, but honestly, I think “Fortnight” comes up short compared to the rest. It is lyrically a fantastic song, but it doesn’t have the numbers (or the fans) to support the Grammy win. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is good, but like “Fortnight,” just not popular enough for Song of the Year. My winner in this category, regardless of the results, is “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” Whether or not you are a Beyoncé fan, you can’t deny the impact this song had or Beyoncé’s genre switch to country music.

best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

I can finally gloat about Chappell Roan! Doechii is a force to be reckoned with, and she is going to be huge one day very soon; mark my words, and honestly, she is already on the way there! But, Chappell Roan took off this year! The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess generated huge success for Chappell this year, and I’m excited to see where she goes as an artist!

Best pop solo performance

“BODYGUARD” – Beyonce

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

If “Espresso” doesn’t win, I will say the Grammys is rigged. Sabrina Carpenter was SO successful with it, and most of the United States has heard the song. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” is a close second—Billie Eilish pulled out all the stops with this song, but “Espresso” supremacy forever.

best pop vocal album

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Finally, for Pop Vocal Album, another toss-up between all five! They are all truly so different and so amazing in their own way. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and HIT ME HARD AND SOFT are both extremely impressive vocally. Short n’ Sweet was a very fun, very true-to-pop album that celebrates female sexuality, and I find new things I love about THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT every single day, but eternal sunshine is such a strong body of work that there’s no way it doesn’t deserve this award. Vocally, lyrically, and with production, Ariana Grande devoured this album.

Overall, I think the Grammys will bring us a lot of shock as viewers, but it is a level of shock, disappointment, and excitement that I wouldn’t trade for anything! Awards season is so much fun if you don’t take things too seriously as a fan. I’ll be re-reading this on Monday after the show, questioning all of the words I said and hoping you all agree with my (correct) takes! Enjoy your Sunday!