My 6 Favorite Music Releases of 2026 (So Far)

As someone who tends to lean back (musically), here are six of my favorite songs/albums released so far in 2026:

January 23 – “Serious (Feat. The Teenagers)” by FILLY and The Teenagers

FINALLY. New music from French band The Teenagers for the first time in eighteen years. Reality Check (North American Edition) went triple platinum (in my headphones) and is a staple in raunchy indie sleaze. This new track by German up-and-comer FILLY has all the classic The Teenagers qualities with a new sound: a dead-eyed girl telling you her private moments, somebody’s boyfriend, and weird words.

January 29 – The Boy who cried Terrified . by fakemink

London musician fakemink’s new EP features no sampling or interpolation, a rare feat for him. His accent, his lyrics, and the beats keep me coming back, and have kept him on a slow-but-steady come up over the past year. My favorite track is “Milk & Honey,” where he raps about his originality, his wins, and his commitment to the swag. If you like The Boy Who Cried Terrified., I would further recommend his Wild One EP with “Blow Me,” his collabs with EsDeeKid, and his solo “I’m Just Bait.”

February 5 – “Omens” by EsDeeKid

Dropped during his first US tour, scouse rapper, and fakemink peer, EsDeeKid gifts his over 20 million monthly Spotify listeners with his first new song since Halloween. Following the success of said single, “Century,” and his debut album Rebel, the two minute “Omens” is catchy and lyrically clever. The music video keeps a hold on his medieval ballied-up aesthetic and shows that Liverpool continues to push out some of the most generational talents.

February 13 – Wuthering Heights by Charli xcx

I think I’m gonna die in this… house. Charli’s newest album in companion with the Emerald Fennell film and the Emily Brontë novel is lively, smart, and brat. The singles were great teasers and the runoff hit “Dying for You” feels like it was pulled right from Pop 2. Considering the insane success of Brat, Charli was impressively able to make a follow-up album that may not be commercially as successful but is still respected.

February 17 – “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” by Lana Del Rey

The next track off of Lana’s next album (whatever it’s supposed to be called at this point…) is spooky-ooky-kooky. Always referencing Sylvia Plath and her daddy, Lana is somehow never predictable and consistently innovative. “Henry, come on” and “Bluebird” were really sweet pieces that have grown on me over the past few months. I look forward to more music with this new sound.

February 20 – Beautiful Disaster by MGNA Crrrta

MGNA Crrrta’s New Jersey album was the soundtrack to my summer 2025. Their new album is fun, freaky, and far-flung. With beat-focused tracks and cute titles, it feels sooo 2009. XD. The standout track for me is “Heels broke = died” because “I’m a chronic disease to your like bed.” Something about this album makes me want to drown. Can I say I knew them first?