MOVIES I’VE WATCHED RECENTLY… THAT I CAN’T STOP THINKING ABOUT.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

This article is for my movie fanatics! After compiling a short list of films I’ve seen lately, I noticed a theme of psychological thriller or horror. I typically enjoy these types of movies, and I’d consider them to be one of my favorite genres. I believe all of the movies discussed in this article were previewed through Hulu, if you find yourself interested in viewing them. Please enjoy my thoughts and opinions of these four films :)

#1 Eileen – 2023

Eileen is classified as a psychological thriller film directed by William Oldroyd and based on the 2015 novel by Ottessa Moshfegh.

Right away, the cinematography of this film was eye-catching and pleasant. Set in the 1960s in Boston, the feel of the atmosphere was on point. I have thoroughly enjoyed Anne Hathaway’s movies in the past, and I felt she played her role well in this film. Hathaway plays Rebecca, the new psychologist for the juvenile detention center where Eileen works. Eileen, the star of the film, is quiet and overlooked. She’s young and lives with her alcoholic father who used to be a sheriff. As he constantly puts her down, Eileen struggles to find her purpose. With Rebecca entering the juvenile detention center, a friendship (or relationship?) blossoms between her and Eileen.

Without spoiling the film, the ending of Eileen was somewhat disappointing. I wanted to see and know more about Eileen’s ending. I would recommend this film to those who enjoy a thriller movie with secrets, friendship between women, deception, and drama. I’d rate this film a 7/10. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Eileen was given 82%.

#2 the killing of a sacred deer – 2017

This movie is an absurdist psychological horror thriller film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Another film I thoroughly enjoyed by Lanthimos was Poor Things, starring the beloved Emma Stone.

I love movies that leave me thinking about them days after completing them. The Killing of a Sacred Deer was one of those movies. The film is unsettling and awkward. The dialogue between characters seems off, but intentionally so. I feel the entire cast did an excellent job, and the chemistry between them was totally there. Some themes that persist throughout the movie are mythology, obsession, absurdism, and numerous family dynamics.

After the death of his father on the operating table, 16-year-old Martin forms an unlikely bond with Dr. Steven Murphy, who is a respected cardiothoracic surgeon. Quickly, this friendship unravels when Murphy’s secrets are exposed. Now, innocents must suffer.

I would recommend this film to those who enjoy psychological horrors. Although this movie didn’t “scare” me like some horror movies intend to, The Killing of a Sacred Deer left me uncomfortable and in disbelief. I’d rate this film an 8.5/10. It is by far one of the most interesting films I’ve seen in quite some time.

#3 cuckoo – 2024

Classified as a horror film, Cuckoo is directed by Tilman Singer and stars the fabulous Hunter Schafer.

Once again, Cuckoo is a film that left me wanting more. This is the type of movie that makes you frustrated. The cast of this film did an excellent job of making me, as a viewer, feel uncomfortable and creeped out. You feel sorry for some of the characters and angry at others. After being taken through a rollercoaster of emotions and thoughts, who doesn’t love a happy ending? Or is it?

17-year-old Gretchen reluctantly leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Mr. Kӧnig, her father’s boss, takes an inexplicable liking to Alma, Gretchen’s mute, half-sister. Plagued by strange noises and bloody visions, Gretchen discovers a horrifying secret that concerns her own family.

But who will believe her? Gretchen is overlooked by her father and stepmother and ultimately misses her mom. As she wants to leave and go back to America, she needs money—a job. After Mr. Kӧnig offers her a job at his resort, Gretchen decides to take it, in hopes of getting back to her true home. Of course, a series of events take place that prevent her from getting back to America. This movie is for those who enjoy strange movies that have the potential to make your skin crawl. Overall, I’d give Cuckoo a 7.5/10. Seeing Hunter Schafer kill this role brought me joy!

#4 clock

Clock is an American science fiction horror film, written and directed by Alexis Jacknow. This film is based on a short film also written by Jacknow

The majority of the cast in Clock was new to me, but I recognized Melora Hardin from the TV show Monk, and the movie 17 Again. Hardin plays Dr. Elizabeth Simmons, who leads a new clinical trial that aims to fix seemingly broken biological clocks. In simpler terms, Dr. Simmons believes not wanting children is merely psychological, and through a series of trials, she can revert this feeling and make any woman want to have children.

Ella, the star of the film, enrolls in Dr. Simmons’ trials in hopes of beating the clock—she’s celebrating her 37th birthday. Throughout the film, Ella receives pressure from everyone in her life about the fact that she hasn’t had any children. This aspect of the film hits home, as this is a sad fact for many women in our country. We’re often told that having kids and being a wife are what we are “supposed” to do. Ella’s father, the grandchild of a Holocaust survivor, urges her to reconsider.

After her husband Aiden suggests that she visit a doctor for a breast cancer screening, Ella meets Dr. Simmons. This is where the film unfolds. After enrolling in the clinic trials and taking the medication provided, Ella would be put through a deprivation chamber as one of the “trials.” Parts of this film reminded me of aspects from the film Smile, as Ella would do things she couldn’t explain, or she’d see things that weren’t really there. Without spoiling the film, I’d recommend Clock to those who enjoy plot twists, unsettling details, and sad endings. I’d rate Clock 7.5/10.

sources

Rotten Tomatoes: Movies | TV Shows | Movie Trailers | Reviews | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb: Ratings, Reviews, and Where to Watch the Best Movies & TV Shows