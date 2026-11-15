This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have a phone, I’m sure you know about this season of Dancing with the Stars. Dancing with the Stars, a popular dance competition show, has been on air for 21 years and has found its way onto millions of TVs throughout the years. This season, season 35, premiered September 15-16 and immediately brought a lot of love to people’s homes. Every single contestant, whether a performer or athlete, found themselves surrounded by loads of support and love as soon as they were announced on Good Morning America. One contestant in particular has shown to be a prime example of Dancing with the Stars, showing growth and improvement every week.

In my opinion, I find that to be popular comedian and podcaster, Connor Wood. Connor first blew up in 2020 on TikTok, much like everyone else. Quarantine was the perfect excuse for pretty much anyone to post whatever they wanted out of boredom. For some, they got swept into a wave of fame and that was his case when he started to post comedy videos on the platform. He quickly found the hearts of many people and in 2022, that became even more true. He started a podcast with his best friend, Brooke Averick, titled “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast” that is currently #47 in Top Podcasts on Spotify. Their podcast has been at the top of my Spotify homepage for a while. Introduced by my sisters who love and adore the duo, I find myself listening every Thursday when the episode drops.

While Connor has always been known for his humor and ability to make people laugh, Dancing with the Stars has allowed fans to see a completely different side of him. Instead of being behind a microphone or making jokes for a camera, he’s putting himself into a position where he has to learn something entirely new, and do it in front of millions of people. For someone whose career has been built around comedy, stepping onto a ballroom floor is completely a new change of pace.

What makes Connor such an interesting contestant to watch is his willingness to put himself out there, even when things aren’t perfect. As a dancer, I can say that dance is definitely not something that comes naturally to everyone. Each week, viewers get to see him work through new choreography, learn from his mistakes, and become more comfortable in his performances with pro, Rylee Arnold. His progress is a reminder that the show isn’t just about who can dance the best, but also about how is willing to put in the work to improve.

Another reason Connor has become such a fan favorite is the personality he brings into the ballroom. His comedic background adds a little something extra to his performances, making him entertaining both on and off the dance floor. Underneath the jokes is someone who very clearly cares about doing well and making the most of such a rare experience. Seeing that balance between his usual humorous personality and his more serious, hardworking side is what makes his journey so fun to follow.

I’ve been watching Dancing with the Stars since 2015 and even had the opportunity to see DWTS Live in January with my older sister. With that background, I can confidently say that one of the best parts of Dancing with the Stars is watching contestants grow throughout the season. Not everyone starts out as a professional-level dancer, and that’s exactly the point. The show gives celebrities an opportunity to challenge themselves, learn something new, and show audiences a side of themselves they might not have seen before. Connor is a perfect example of this. His journey shows that you don’t always have to be the best at something right away to make an impact.

At the end of the day, Connor Wood is a reminder of why people continue to tune in to Dancing with the Stars year after year. Yes, the dances, costumes, and weekly performances are exciting, but it’s also the personal growth and connections that make the show so special. Whether he takes home the Mirrorball Trophy or not, Connor has already given viewers something to root for: someone who is willing to try something new, embrace the challenges, and have a little fun along the way.