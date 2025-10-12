More than a Sex-Positive Icon: How we should all channel our inner Samantha Jones

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve seen Sex and the City, you know Samantha Jones. As one of the four leading ladies, Samantha stands out for her witty responses, independence, and ability to bring a grown man to his knees. In the show, Samantha is seen as the “man-eater” of sorts. She openly shares her sexual desires and knows what she wants. She also knows what she wants in many areas of her life. She stands firm in her values while unapologetically being herself.

One thing Samantha does not want is to be caught up in love. However, when she meets Richard, things change. Samantha and Richard’s relationship goes from purely physical to something deeper. Samantha Jones, a woman who prides herself on not falling in love, finds herself doing exactly that. However, Samantha finds out that Richard is cheating on her, which causes major distrust in her relationship. She lets him back into her life, but not without consequences. Finally, Samantha decides to end it, stating the iconic line “I love you, but I love me more”. Samantha decides to walk away from Richard. Although she is heartbroken, she knows her worth. This is a woman who can walk away, knowing she did the right thing for herself, even when it hurts.

We can all learn a thing or two from Samantha Jones. In my opinion, Samantha is the most honest with herself and others about her emotions and wants. She stands up for the things she wants and knows how to express these opinions. In terms of her iconic quote, she knew how she felt and that she had to walk away when a man was not fulfilling her in the way she deserved. Not settling for less than you deserve is something we all need to do. Knowing your worth and when to walk away is important.

Samantha’s “I love me more” mindset is important. She has this mindset in many different areas of her life. In her professional life, she does not allow herself to be walked on just because she is a woman. As women, we should strive to do the same thing. In professional, personal, romantic, and any other situations, you should know your own value, beliefs, and morals. Standing by these and knowing that you love yourself more than compromising these values is vital to staying true to yourself.

There have been so many times in my life where I have had to walk away from something that I really wanted. It is so hard to tell yourself no when all you want to do is say yes. After I saw this scene, something clicked in me. I saw a strong, powerful, and feminine woman who chose herself over something that was not serving her in a positive way. When we make decisions, as young woman, it can be very difficult to truly choose the thing that best serves you, but this is where you flourish. You can love something, but choose to love yourself more.