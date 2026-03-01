Megan Moroney’s New Album: My Thoughts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Megan Moroney released her third studio album, Cloud 9, on Friday, February 20th. The songs that are currently on repeat are: “Sorry… I Meant Tonight”, “Stupid”, “Wedding Dress”, and “Convincing”. As of writing this, “Medicine” is #3 on Apple Music’s Today’s Country playlist. On that same list, “Wish I Didn’t” is #16 and “Beautiful Things” is #39. “Medicine” is charting on Spotify’s Hot Country playlist (#4) and multiple playlists created by Apple Music, such as Top 100: USA (80), Top 100: Canada (#49), Today’s Country (#3), Top 25: Nashville (#11). “Cloud 9” is charting on Apple Music’s Top 100: Canada (#96) and Top 25: Nashville (#19), as well as, Spotify’s Big Country (#49) and Hot Country (#34). “Wedding Dress” is charting at #1 on Spotify’s Breakout Country and #8 on Apple Music’s Top 25: Nashville. “Who Hurt You?” is charting on Apple Music’s Top 25: Nashville (#9) and Spotify’s Hot Country (#16). Beautiful Things is currently on Billboard’s Top 100 positioned at #58, it’s peak was on February 7th at #54 and it has been on the charts for 12 weeks. “Wish I Didn’t” is #32 on Spotify’s Country Top 50 and peaked at #51 on Billboard’s Top 100 when it charted for 2 weeks. “6 Months Later” charted on Billboard’s Top 100 for 30 weeks claiming it’s peak at #29, which is Moroney’s highest song positioning to date. “6 Months Later” is also #9 on Spotify’s Big Country.

Track List

Cloud 9 – title track, released early

Medicine

6 Months Later – released as a single in July of 2025

Stupid

Beautiful Things – released as a single in November of 2025

Convincing

Liars & Tigers & Bears

I Only Miss You ft. Ed Sheeran

Wedding Dress

Change of Heart

Bells & Whistles ft. Kacey Musgraves

Table for Two

Wish I Didn’t – released early

Who Hurt You?

Waiting on the Rain

Sorry… I Meant Tonight (Bonus) – released February 27

Traitor – Target exclusive

I Bought A House – Target exclusive

my rankings

18. Waiting On the Rain

This is one of the sadder songs on the album. It’s about how she knows that the man she is with isn’t the love of her life and future husband, so she is simply waiting for him to realize it too.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Somethin’ in my heart knows he ain’t the one”

“Life will just go on/Ain’t the first time I’ve been wrong”

17. Table for Two

This song is great if you are missing your ex and are wanting to reach out. However, I am not in this situation so this song is frankly not relatable to me and is low on my list.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Can’t trust myself when I’m thinking ’bout us/Broken-hearted me is a liability”

“I know I shouldn’t but I wanna/So I might and if I do/Is now a bad time to let you know, I/Kind of still love you?/I’ve got nothing to do and nothing to lose”

16. I Only Miss You

This song is featuring Ed Sheeran and I love the fact that it’s a duet. In the last chorus, they change “blue” to “you” and I love this change.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“I only miss you when I’m breathing/And my face is far from you”

15. Liars & Tigers & Bears

This song is about the music industry, specifically Nashville. How when gaining spotlight you have to look and act a certain way to continuously gain popularity and fame.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Be soft and not bitchy, but you better be tough”

“You’re damned if you do/Arguably more damned if you don’t”

14. Bells & Whistles

This song is featuring Kacey Musgraves and is one of the best two women country singer duets for a while. The story in this song is how the new girl that her ex is with is like her, but more plain.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“She don’t get mad, she don’t get mean/She lets you be right when you’re wrong as can be”

“She’s smart and sentimental/Quiet, calm and gentle/I’m a lot of things/But damn, I ain’t simple”

13. I Bought A House

One of the songs that are exclusively at Target.This song is about how even when Meg was accomplishing life goals, like buying a house, her man still wanted everything to be about him. He left her when the focus went from him to her for too long.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Think he’d rather drop dead than be happy for me”

“Typical him, he’s pissed off again/If it ain’t about him, then he’s gone”

12. Cloud 9

The title track of this album. I felt the “is Pepsi fine” line to my core as a girl who prefers Coca-Cola. This song is about the feeling of starting a new relationship, you’re on “cloud 9” and everything seems perfect.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Waitress asked me, “is Pepsi fine?”/I wanted a coke but said, “it’s more than alright””

“But who cares? Oh well/I woke up next to you”

11. Who Hurt You?

This song is perfect for retrospectively looking back at a past relationship and wondering about what happened in their past to make them act and treat you the way that they did. I love the way she sings “she ignored the warning signs”. The entire ending of the song is absolutely perfect, it hits home and feels relatable.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“And I heard what they were thinking/”She ignored the warning signs”/But if you flew across the world for them/They too would change their mind”

“Oh, of course she’s twenty-one/On your arm through the bar/God, I hate how gross you are/And how did I not see it?/Your ego, it needs feeding/Endlessly, relentlessly/At the cost of me”

10. Medicine

This song embodies pettiness and sarcasm, it’s so fun. It’s upbeat and relatable.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“So take a shot, just throw it back/Don’t worry, babe, I’m gonna call you back”

“You should try crying in the shower, it’s really great”

9. Beautiful Things

This song is perfect for when you need uplifting, like a comfort song. It reminds me of “Girl in the Mirror” from her past album, Lucky.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“But honey, just take it from me/The world is hard on beautiful things”

“You’re pretty and you’re smart/God made a work of art/Girl, don’t pick yourself apart”

“Quit wonderin’ why he did it/Nothing ’bout you needs fixin’/It ain’t what you are, it’s what he isn’t”

8. Traitor

One of the songs that are exclusively at Target. This song is about Meg’s partner actively sneaking around behind her back, but she knows nothing good would come out of her confronting the situation.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“She’s not your type and you don’t think she’s pretty/Well, that’s kinda mean to say/For someone you go out of your way for”

“You’re the promise breaker/Master manipulator/But you’ll call me the traitor”

“”Cause you’ve got twisting and turning down to an art/Always playing that good guy card/If roles reversed, you’d fall apart/You’d call me a liar”

7. Convincing

The best situationship anthem I could ever think of.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“You’re just someone I didn’t know a day ago/Shouldn’t this be more awkward?”

“We ain’t in love/But damn, we’re convincing”

“This feels way too “lights, camera, action””

“And we could just be drunk/But damn, we’re convincing”

6. Wish I Didn’t

This song’s music video has already come out, it co-starts Megan Moroney and Dylan Effron. The music video gives Mr. & Mrs. Smith vibes. The song is Moroney talking to her new man about how she knows about his reputation and tells him that he better not maker her wish she didn’t fall in love and trust him.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“I’ve heard all of the horror stories/Your graveyard of girls before me/If you play dirty, mmm, how do I say this?/Hell hath no fury”

“Stone cold killers have guns, but I’ve got songs”

5. Change of Heart

This song is about the feeling of being in a relationship with someone and one minute they are the best partner and the next you see them for who they truly are. It goes on and tells how her partner manipulates her into thinking she’s simply overreacting and that her feelings aren’t validated.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Zero out of ten, would never date again”

“Every time I think I hate you, I go back to the start/And have a change of heart”

“I could’ve been a shoulder for crying/It’s gotta be hard to get caught lying”

“You’re the worst, then you’re the one/They say, “fall in love it’s fun””

4. Wedding Dress

This song is very relatable, in my opinion. This is a genuine fear that I have thought of before and it’s really comforting to know that others have too. I love her voice when she sings “it keeps me up at night”. This song reminds me of “ Marry Me ” by Thomas Rhett and “ Wedding Bells (unreleased) ” by Nick Jonas.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Let me miss him now/But God, don’t let me miss him in a wedding dress”

“I don’t mind missing you/In a bar late nights or in the car/On m birthday or when I meet someone/With your same name”

3. 6 Months later

I adored this song when it first came out. It reminds me of another Meg song, “I’m Not Pretty”. This song is so relatable to my life and is just very upbeat.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Little therapy, now you’re so stable/Okay, well your next girlfriend will be so lucky”

“What doesn’t kill you/Makes you stronger and blonder and hotter/Makes you wonder what you ever saw in him at all/What doesn’t kill you always calls”

2. Stupid

I believe this chorus is absolutely perfect and relatable! As someone who has been ghosted by guys in the past, Meg hit the bullseye on how this feels.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“Surely his silence isn’t him letting me go/And I know he can’t read his watch/I bet that’s why he didn’t show, I know/He’s a lotta bit pretty and a little dumb/He probably couldn’t spell “valedictorian””

1. Sorry… I Meant Tonight

This song was a bonus track released on February 27th, one week after the album release. This song is very upbeat and I can easily find myself dancing to this song. It reminds me of “Nothin’ Crazy” by Megan Moroney ft. Mackenzie Carpenter.

My favorite lyrics from this song include:

“For someone who prioritizes her time alone/I don’t wanna be alone”