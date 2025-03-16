The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers. Read with caution if you haven’t read these books yet.

First Down by Grace Reilly

First Down is the first book in the Beyond the Play series. In this four-book series, the books are all sports romances, and in this series, the sports included in these books are football (First Down), hockey (Breakaway), baseball (Stealing Home), and volleyball & hockey (Wicked Serve). First Down follows James, who has to retake a writing class where he meets Beckett Wood, his tutor. They agree if Beckett helps James in his class, he will “fake date her” to help her get back at her ex-boyfriend. What I liked best about this book was that their fake relationship turns into a real relationship. One thing I did not really like about the book was how predictable it was. A lot of “fake dating” books end up being somewhat predictable, but it was still a good book, and I plan on reading the rest of the books in this series.

The Score by Elle Kennedy

The Score is the third book in the Off-Campus series. All the books in this series follow a Briar University hockey player. This book follows Allie Hayes, who is going through a breakup with her longtime boyfriend, and Dean Di Laurentis, who is a “ladies man.”. This is a friends-to-lovers book with an unexpected plot twist. While reading this book, I experienced a lot of emotions. Some being anxiety, mad, happy, frustrated, and more. This is such a good read, and I am excited to read the fourth book in this series, The Goal.

The off limits rule by sarah adams

The Off Limits Rule is the first book in the “It Happened in Nashville” series. This book follows Lucy, a single mother to her four-year-old son Levi, who moves back in with her brother after she can’t afford to live on her own. Her brother’s best friend Cooper is “off limits,” according to Lucy’s brother Drew. Cooper is flirtatious, adventurous, and non-committal. Cooper pushes Lucy out of her comfort zone, and she feels seen by Cooper. She gravitates towards him despite her brothers’ better judgment. Drew believes that Cooper can’t settle down and does not want his sister to go down with him. It is a romance book for friends-to-lovers, and I loved the plot. It was a five-star read for me and I am excited to read the second book in this series, The Temporary Roomie.

The crash by frieda mcfadden

The Crash is the newest book from Frieda McFadden. The Crash is a psychological thriller, and it follows Tegan, who is eight months pregnant, off to visit her brother after finding out the truth of what happened the night she conceived her baby. But, while on her way to her brother’s house, she gets stuck in a blizzard and never makes it to her brother’s house. She is worried since she is all alone and has no way of getting help. This book has so many twists and turns and an ending that you will not be able to predict. I love Freida McFadden’s writing style because her books have unexpected endings, which you think you will be able to predict, but it never ends up being right. This is a book that I would recommend to anyone who likes good suspense, making you guess what will happen next.

The Rule book by sarah adams

The Rule Book is the second book in “The Cheat Sheet” series. This is an enemies-to-lovers, second-chance romance that follows Nora Mackenzie, who is a sports agent who just got her first client that ends up being her college ex-boyfriend Derek. Derek is set on getting revenge on Nora for how she ended their relationship. Nora does not back down from the challenge and is doing everything she can to be a good agent for Derek. While working together, they start to fall for each other again and form a new relationship. Derek is hesitant since Nora broke his heart and does not want that to happen again. This book was a five-star read for me, and I loved the way the book was written and how things fell into place.