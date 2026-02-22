Love Is In The Air: My Favorite Love Songs in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter your relationship status, I’m sure you associate February with Valentine’s Day and love. February just has that love song kind of vibe. With Valentine’s Day season happening, I’ve started thinking about all of the songs I’ve had on repeat lately while doing homework, driving to work, or cleaning my apartment. Even if you’re spending Valentine’s Day with your friends, this list of songs might just help you get into the mood, or maybe you’re just looking for new music! These songs are for everyone.

“Here, There and Everywhere” by The Beatles

If anyone knows me, you know I love The Beatles. I have posters in my room, hundreds of playlists with at least one of their songs, and my first ever vinyl record was The Beatles 1967-1970. “Here, There and Everywhere” is a classic love song and one of the most beautiful-sounding songs ever. This song is based on a story of a man who is so deeply obsessed with love that he will search anywhere to find it and hopes that the person he loves will always be by his side. You can always count on Paul McCartney and John Lennon to write one of my favorite songs.

Favorite Line: “But to love her is to need her everywhere”

“(They Long To Be) Close To You” by Carpenters

“(They Long To Be) Close To You” always has and always will hold a very special place in my heart. The Carpenters have always been played on my dad’s speaker at home, and I grew up listening to their music. My dad was never the best singer; he knows that, but when he would sing songs like this to my sisters and me, I think that was the most peaceful life ever felt. Maybe I’ll ask him to sing this song during finals week this year to calm me down. This sweet song is about a deep admiration for someone who is so captivating that everyone desires to be near them, which is pretty much how I feel about the song itself.

Favorite Line: “On the day that you were born, the angels got together and decided to create a dream come true”

“Daisy Jane” by America

Much like the Carpenters, America is a staple in my house and life. I’ve been listening to the band for as long as I can remember, and they’ve shaped my love for music. A lot of their discography has a place in my dad’s heart. In April of 2025, my dad, my sister, and I were able to go and see America perform in Cleveland, and it meant the world to not only hear the music live but also see my dad at his happiest. This past summer, my family flew to California for a family reunion, and we had the opportunity to do our favorite thing: a cross-country road trip. We took a route that drove right through Death Valley, and the entire time my dad and I were singing “A Horse With No Name.” America was popular during my dad’s teenage and young adult years, but that love has lasted over 40 years now. A parent’s music taste truly does play a part in how a child grows up because I think I spent my childhood, teenage years, and now adult years listening to the band. My love for this song itself is so strong; my cat’s middle name is Daisy Jane! This song is a simple love song about a man being in love with a woman named Daisy Jane and how he hopes Daisy loves him back. The instrumentals are perfect for a love song released in 1975!

Favorite Line: “Does she really love me, I think she does. Like the stars above me I know because when the sky is bright, everything’s alright”

“Silly Love Songs” by Wings

The past three songs I’ve talked about have pretty slow and peaceful melodies. If you’re looking for a song that might be a little more upbeat, “Silly Love Songs” by Wings is the song for you. This song is the type that makes you want to get up and dance around your living room with the person or people you love. Now, as I said before, you guys know I love a song written by none other than Mr. McCartney himself! This song has a backstory that is one of my favorites. John Lennon, Paul McCartney’s band member from The Beatles, told Paul that he wrote too many “silly love songs,” and how did Paul respond to that? Well, read the title of this song, he wrote more silly love songs!

Favorite Line: “Some people want to fill the world with silly love songs, and what’s wrong with that?” (Spoiler: Nothing is wrong with that!)

“Dance with Me” by Orleans

“Dance with Me” was another song that was played in my house a lot growing up. I find this to be a very sweet song that shows the importance of joy when it comes to dancing with someone you love. It’s a soft song that tells the story of the singer who wants to dance with the person he wants to be with. It portrays dancing as a way to feel free and lift yourself, meaning you don’t have to be a good dancer to dance! I find it to be a very cute and classic love song.

Favorite Line: “Pick the beat up, and kick your feet up. Dance with me.”

“Our House” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

You’ve probably heard this song on TikTok since it had its little blow-ups! “Our House” has to be one of the sweetest love songs I’ve ever heard. It perfectly captures the feeling at home with the person you love. The song was written by Graham Nash while he was living with his then-girlfriend, Joni Mitchell. There was a moment when they were living together, and Joni Mitchell had bought a new vase, and while Nash was starting a fire for the two, she was putting flowers into the vase. A very simple and sweet moment turned into a beautiful love song. Even if you don’t listen to the song as a love song, the instrumentals are unique and beautiful in their own ways.

Favorite Line: “Life used to be so hard. Now everything is easy ‘cause of you.”

“Forever” by The Beach Boys

The classic song John Stamos sings in the hit show Full House was originally sung by Dennis Wilson from The Beach Boys. In my freshman year of college, my roommate and now best friend used to play “Forever,” and I found a love for it. Sometimes you just have to hear a song and think about your best friends, who you love more than anything. Platonic love has the power to be just as strong, and it’s important to always be there for your girls (or guys!) through everything. This song expresses everlasting love, and Dennis Wilson sings about how he will never not love the girl he is singing about, all while still maintaining that California vibe that The Beach Boys are known for. All I’ll say is that people loved Uncle Jessie’s performance for a reason!

Favorite Line: “If every word I said could make you laugh, I’d talk forever”

“Heaven on a Sunday” by Paul McCartney

Another Paul McCartney song, are we sensing a theme here? “Heaven on a Sunday” is a more relaxed romantic song that was inspired by a sailing trip McCartney was on. He felt as if the trip was “peaceful like heaven on a Sunday”, which inspired the opening line of the song. To me, I interpret the song as being in love with someone and the relationship just being so peaceful and loving that it feels like heaven.

Favorite Line: “If I only had one love, yours would be the one I choose”

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

“Kiss Me” is a classic love song that almost everyone knows. Featured in many classic shows and movies, this song has grown to be very popular and loved by generations! “Kiss Me” is a song about the longing of early love. The song mentions a lot of imagery to help picture a fairy-tale-like setting for the song. I envision the song as something similar, where someone is yearning for love with someone special. It’s such a timeless song that I really think will always be popular!

Favorite Line: “Lift up your open hand. Strike up the band and make the fireflies dance. Silvermoon’s sparkling. So, kiss me.”

“I Saw Her For The First Time” by Dr. Dog

If you haven’t had a Dr. Dog phase at least once in your life, I have to say you’re missing out. I discovered Dr. Dog my freshman year of high school, right before COVID-19 hit. If you listen to Dr. Dog, the music just perfectly captures the aesthetic of 2019-2020. This song was in my Top Songs of 2020, and I’m honestly glad it was because it is a classic in my books. “I Saw Her For The First Time” is a love song about the overwhelming feeling of love at first sight. The lyrics describe a sudden feeling when you see someone, and it feels like the world just stopped spinning, and you know that the person you’re meeting is going to change your life for the better. The most classic and cheesy rom-com moment known to man, but one that really can happen to anyone. “I Saw Her For The First Time” perfectly captures every feeling of that experience.

Favorite Line: “‘Cause I never seen a room light up like that, and I never felt time stand still, and I didn’t know a man could fall so hard. At least not until I saw her for the first time.”

“Till There Was You” by The Beatles

“Till There Was You” is sung by Paul McCartney and was written by Meredith Wilson for the 1957 musical The Music Man. The lyrics of this song express that the world was very dull and quiet until a special person entered the singer’s life, making everything better. It shows how a true and sweet love can allow someone to finally see and appreciate the beauty of life that they couldn’t see before. Sometimes, a person makes life better and helps you see the beauty in all of the little things, and it can be beautiful, much like this song.

Favorite Line: “There was love all around but I never heard it singing, no I never heard it at all, till there was you.”

“How Sweet It Is” by James Taylor

In 1975, James Taylor recorded a cover of “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” by Marvin Gayne. I’ve been surrounded by James Taylor fans my whole life, so this cover came to me very easily, and I quickly found a love for it. The song is about the feeling of finding security and happiness in a loving relationship and being loved by someone you see as perfect. This song gives me the vibe of making dinner in your kitchen and dancing around with someone you love, which is just the perfect scenario!

Favorite Line: “How sweet it is to be loved by you. I close my eyes at night, wondering where would I be without you in my life.”

“Sister Golden Hair” by America

Now, if my family could pick one song to have on loop 24/7 in our house, I can bet everything I have that we would pick “Sister Golden Hair” by America. One of my earliest memories is listening to this song in the backseat of my dad’s car. Like every dad, when my dad hears a song he likes, he will whistle the tune and do a little dance. I call it “the dad snaps,” where he swings his arms and moves his head left to right to the beat. In fact, I’m listening to this song right now while writing, and I have to admit I did stop and do “the dad snaps” to the beat. It’s just that kind of song! “Sister Golden Hair” is one of America’s most-streamed songs, which shows how much people love it! Although some may not see it as a love song, the band sure does. It’s just the idea of thinking about someone so much that you feel like you can’t live without them. Some people think that is kind of nice, but who knows! Everyone interprets music differently than the person next to them.

Favorite Line: “Well, I keep on thinking ‘bout you, Sister Golden Hair surprise. And I just can’t live without you, can’t you see it in my eyes?”

“Bless the Telephone” by Labi Siffre

An old song, but a good song always. “Bless the Telephone” recently made a bigger break on TikTok, much like many songs, and has been growing more and more every day. I’ve been listening to “Bless the Telephone” and “Cannock Chase” by Labi Siffre since 2020 and have always held them close to my heart. Labi Siffre creates songs in such a unique way, and his voice is perfect for the songs he writes. This song is about celebrating the joy of connecting with someone you love over the phone when distance is between you. It focuses on how it feels to hear a familiar voice and how long-distance communication can break the lonely feeling and strengthen relationships. It captures a quiet and personal moment in such a beautiful way. I believe that’s why people have grown to love it. We rarely hear songs like this nowadays.

Favorite Line: “Strange how a phone call can change your day, take you away. Away from the feeling of being alone. Bless the telephone.”

“Little Person” by Matt Maltese

I discovered Matt Maltese in my senior year of high school in 2022, and he quickly became one of my favorite artists. I saw him live in March 2024 and October 2025 because he’s the one artist I truly felt like I needed to see more than one time in my life. The vibe of his music and concerts is rare to find nowadays, and everything about it holds a special place in my heart. “Little Person” is a song about feeling insignificant in a large world and hoping to find a connection with someone who will make them feel important. This song is one that I hold close to me, just because I found it at a time when I was about to experience that exact situation. It’s a slower and calmer song, but it has so much meaning in it that it’s one of my favorites.

Favorite Line: “Maybe somewhere far away, I’ll find a second little person who will look at me and say ‘I know you. You’re the one I’ve waited for. Let’s have some fun.’”

“Oldest Trick in the Book” by Matt Maltese

Another popular Matt Maltese classic that I love is “Oldest Trick in the Book” because it just perfectly describes love. It explores the feelings of love and the clichés of trying to get someone to like you back. Sometimes, when you find someone you love, it’s common for you to do silly things in the hope of impressing the other person. I think we’ve all been there and have done something like that. I know I definitely have!

Favorite Line: “The first time we met up, asked you in for coffee. You said ‘That’s the oldest trick in the book.’ and when I think about you often, I picture you smirking when I used the oldest trick in the book.”

“Everyone Adores You (at least I do)” by Matt Maltese

“Everyone Adores You (at least I do)” is the first song I ever heard by Matt Maltese, and the reason I found a love for his music. This song is a bittersweet one about deep admiration and the vulnerability of being in love with someone. It talks about the narrator cherishing a person, despite their widespread appeal. It captures the feelings of loving someone who is cherished by many people and wanting to be the one for them. Hearing this song live was such a special moment for me because this song is just so well-written and beautiful.

Favorite Line: “So terrified of the road that takes you, me too. Don’t modify, everyone adores you. At least I do.”

“It Had To Be You” by Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra is one of those artists that everyone knows. His music is created so well, and his voice is one that many find love for. “It Had To Be You” is about the accepting nature of true love and loving someone for the whole of who they are, flaws and all, which is something everyone should do. Loving your partner through everything and anything is so important in relationships, and when you find that kind of love, it can be a great feeling, which can be captured in this song.

Favorite Line: “It had to be you, wonderful you.”

“She’s Always a Woman to Me” by Billy Joel

“She’s Always a Woman to Me” and any Billy Joel song were constantly playing in my house. This song is another that was found to be popular on TikTok recently as well, with many people posting videos to the love song. This is a complex love song dedicated to Billy Joel’s then-wife. The song was made to celebrate her personality and everything about her, including her endearing quirks, as well as negative things. The true meaning is what it is like to love someone unconditionally, no matter what.

Favorite Line: “But she’ll bring out the best and the worst you can be.”

“No. 1 Party Anthem” by Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys have been one of my favorite bands throughout the past few years. I discovered them, and the album “AM” in 2020, and every year since, at least one song has been in my Spotify Wrapped. “No. 1 Party Anthem” has to be one of my favorite Arctic Monkeys songs simply because of the aesthetic and melody. The way it sounds has always been something I can listen to no matter what mood I’m in. This song is a melancholic ballad that explores the longing feeling of a connection in a chaotic party scene, which definitely makes this song different from the others on the list. There’s a song for everyone here, and despite my life, this is still one of my favorites.

Favorite Line: “May suggest there’s somewhere from which I might know her, just to get the ball to roll.”

“Look at That Woman” by ROLE MODEL

Anyone else grieving the Kansas Anymore era while it’s coming to a close? This album is simply one of the greatest of all time, and that can’t ever be up for debate. ROLE MODEL is loved by everyone and anyone and that’s why his music is so perfect. However, if you don’t live under a rock then you know what this entire album is about. Like I said, I have songs for everyone and this one is upbeat and makes you want to jump around even if it’s about yearning for someone and having nostalgia! But hey, you can interpret it however you want cause that’s what music is all about.

Favorite Line: “Girl it’s nobody’s fault but damn, you could make a thug cry.”

“Gap Tooth Smile” by DJO

DJO, the artist we all know and love now, from his hit “End of Beginning” that blew up online. Now, not to be that person, but I discovered DJO’s music in 2022 when he released “Change” in June of that year, and have been a huge fan ever since! No, I’m not going to tell people who can and can’t listen to someone’s music because why would anyone want their favorite artist not get recognition? If I wanted that, I wouldn’t be here telling you to listen to his album “The Crux” that he released this past summer. When I say this album has zero skips, I really do mean it. “Gap Tooth Smile” is track nine on the album, and it quickly became one of my favorite songs off the album. This song is one that focuses on the genuine love for someone and focuses on a partner’s distinct physical trait as their charm, such as having a gap in their smile! In an interview with Zach Sang, Keery described the song “that’s just from the perspective of someone looking at their partner and being like ‘Oh my god, wow! I am so lucky.’” which is single-handedly the best way to describe a song like this.

Favorite Line: “It’s her hair, her style, but I fell in love with her gap tooth smile.”

“Fool” by DJO

From his 2022 album DECIDE, “Fool” is a song that has lyrics that depict a willingness to be a partner’s “fool”, willingly performing and seeking validation from someone even if it makes them look foolish. The song portrays a desire to entertain or please another person, which can be very common in society nowadays. “Fool” is one of my favorite songs off of this album. Through its upbeat production and catchy melody, the track contrasts the vulnerable message with a playful sound which makes the emotions feel even more genuine, highlighting how love can exist at the same time as other emotions.

Favorite Line: “I will be your fool, I’ll perform for you. Just tell me what to do. I always felt so foolish anyway.”

“Second Nature” by Clairo

I recently found my love for Clairo over this past summer. I know it seems like I’m way late to the trend, but I promise that isn’t the case! I did have a huge love for her song “Bags” in 2022, but I just started listening to more of her music because of a friend of mine that I met while working a summer job. She was always talking about Clairo’s album, Charm, so I decided I needed to listen to it myself and I found myself to be a Clairo fan! Her song “Second Nature” from the album is my favorite. The song is a dreamy, intimate song about the effortless and fated feeling of falling in love with someone. When something is “second nature,” it feels like it’s just so easy and natural to you that you can do it without thinking, like breathing. Is that seriously not the cutest way to describe love?

Favorite Line: “It’s when you’re close enough to love, I move without a void. My train of thought destroyed, and when I tell you it’s because i’ve known you well before.”

“To Love” by Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse has grown to be one of my favorite artists over the past few years. I discovered her music in January of 2024 when she released her single, “OMG,” and my sisters were listening to her music. “To Love” is a song that captures the internal conversations we have with ourselves and the feeling of finding a new, refreshing love after going through past breakups. When you go through a breakup, people will usually have a feeling that they won’t be able to find that kind of love again, but in this song, Waterhouse describes what it feels like to find it again and find it in a better environment.

Favorite Line: “Now I found myself this kinda love, I can’t believe it. I’ll never leave it behind.”

“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths

Two years ago, in February 2024, I met a boy through my roommate. We spent pretty much every day and night together. We would study at the union, eat at Kreischer Sundial, and most importantly, we would go on walks. Yes, I know, walking around campus in early February in Ohio can be one of the stupidest things to do, but when you have a crush on someone, you’ll pretty much do anything to get them to like you back (like go on a walk at 5 am in 20-degree temperatures). So when we both found ourselves unable to sleep, this boy walked across campus to my dorm and invited me to go on a walk with him. We ended up sitting on a bench watching the sunrise, and after I went back to my dorm and got some very much needed rest, I went to the student union, and the boy texted me saying he had a song recommendation and sent me this song. This song represents a never-ending love that defies despair and signifies a desire for connection so strong that the narrator finds joy in the connection over fear. He asked me to be his girlfriend the next day. We’ve now been together for two years and still send each other song recommendations.