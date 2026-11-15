This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No one prepares you to lose a parent at 20 years old. Only 20 birthdays you got to share with them, 20 Christmas mornings, 20 years of everyday life that you thought would never end.

My mom passed away on November 8, 2025, exactly one week after my sister’s wedding, a month and a half before Christmas, and right in the middle of a 20 year old figuring out her life. Right after she died, I remember wanting the same thing for myself. How was I supposed to keep living or find joy and purpose without the person who is the reason I am here?

This past year has been the absolute hardest of my life, but I do find some comfort in the things I have done this past year. As I look back over my year, I realize how far I have come but also, how much farther I have to go without her. So, here is my guide on how to survive the first year without your mom and a look into the things that have pushed me to keep living.

I found MY people. There are a lot of people that will say “What do you need? How can I help? This must be so hard. I can’t imagine”. Unfortunately, not even one of these things is helpful! I recently had lunch with a friend and all they asked was her name. This was one of the nicest things someone has done for me since she died. Grieving people want to talk about the people they love and miss. The people who I have chosen to keep in my life are those that allow me to do this whenever I want.

I put myself in the mindset of a BADASS because nothing brings out your inner diva more than loss. Knowing that life can be gone so quickly made me realize how important it was to become so authentically myself. I found a voice and confidence in speaking my mind with graceful authority, I began talking to new people, I painted more, I found ways that I could become more like my mom and have her live through me. This showed me a completely new version of myself and one that I will never go back from.

I kept LIVING, even when it was hard. In June, I went to Spain for 2 weeks on a study abroad trip and I didn’t regret it for one minute. Every day I was there, I thought about my mom and how she never got to experience what I was seeing, so I saw everything I could for her. Every single day, I keep this idea in the back of my mind. Why would I not live as fully as I can? She would want me to.

At the end of the day, losing someone, especially a parent, sucks so incredibly much. I can share every positive thing I’ve done over this past year, but none of these things bring her back. So, I will end this by sharing a quote that has stuck with me: “As much as it hurts, may my grief never leave me. Because how lucky am I to have loved someone so much that I will endure missing them the rest of my life”.