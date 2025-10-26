Long Distance Friendship: How We Navigate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know what sucks? Long distance. Long distance is the literal worst thing ever. The worst of the worst, long distance friendships. What am I supposed to do when I have new characters in my life… send photos and explain them in detail? It just doesn’t feel the same as introducing my best friend to my new friends and her forming her own opinions of them. Life really isn’t the same over the phone. Although, I am so grateful that I get to experience keeping in touch so easily.

My best friend, Nicole, and I have known each other for forever. I met Nicole in Kindergarten when we were about five years old. We became more close starting around 6th grade. In 7th grade, we started calling each other “mvf” (most value friend) which has now stuck for nine years. In high school we had almost every class together. Looking back, my favorite class with Nicole was during our junior year, we had an hour long guidance aide block together where all we really did was talk and do homework together. After high school, Nicole enrolled at the University of Rochester in New York and I enlisted in the United States Navy. I remember the day I shipped out to basic training, it was Nicole’s 18th birthday – but at least I had the opportunity to tell her happy birthday myself. I only had the chance to write Nicole one letter during basic training, but she was one of my first calls when I came home. Cut to current day, Nicole still attends the University of Rochester in New York and I attend Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

You might be wondering, “how do you guys stay so close?” and it’s honestly kind of a simple answer. Through our busy schedules we still set aside time to send vlogs to one another, FaceTime, and call to update the other about new events going on in day to day lives. We visit one another whenever possible, mainly whenever we go home for breaks in college. One time we went out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse and talked for three hours catching up. The most relevant thing that we do to keep up with each other is by checking in via social media posts and stories. Although it’s not the same as catching up in person and seeing each other daily like it used to be, I am still so grateful to be in and updated about my mvf’s life.